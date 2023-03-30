Portraits of dogs: new Wallace Collection show is pooch perfect
‘Portraits of Dogs from Gainsborough to Hockney’ at the Wallace Collection (until 15 October 2023) offers paws for thought on the human devotion to dogs throughout the centuries
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
‘Portraits of Dogs from Gainsborough to Hockney’, a new show at the Wallace Collection, London, explores how canine companions have been depicted from the 17th century until today. From the fetching to the fur-raising, and the downright regal, the show explores how artists over the ages have taken their beloved dogs as muses. Here, dogs steal the limelight, with the exhibition curation prioritising pawtraits without human presence.
This niche, yet apparently ageless genre, has more history than most, with dogs depicted in some of the earliest cave paintings alongside humans 8,000 years ago.
The London art exhibition brings 59 works, spanning paintings, sculptures, drawings, and even taxidermy, to the Wallace Collection’s home of Hertford House, demonstrating the full breadth of humanity’s devotion to dogs.
Historical highlights include Jean-Jacques Bachelier, Dog of the Hanava Breed, 1768, which proves that tying a bow in a dog’s fringe is far from a contemporary trend, and Edwin Landseer, Hector, Nero and Dash with the Parrot Lory, 1838, which captures an intriguing, and surprisingly relaxed interspecies friendship. Other featured artists include Leonardo da Vinci, Rosa Bonheur, and Thomas Gainsborough.
But the stars of the show are David Hockney’s dachshunds, Stanley and Boodgie, whom the artist adopted in 1987. These affectionately rendered paintings from 1995, in which the dogs sleep and lounge on their cushions, are a sentimental window into the role of dogs in Hockney’s life, rendered in his inimitably vivid style.
The Wallace Collection’s director, Dr Xavier Bray (the proud owner of two pugs Bluebell and her son, Winston), was offered access to a wide variety of works from the genre. ‘The idea of curating an exhibition of dog portraiture has been in the pipeline for a long time and, fortunately, the Wallace Collection lends itself perfectly to the staging of such an exhibition,’ he says. ‘Two of our most popular paintings are seminal dog portraits, Rosa Bonheur’s Brizo, A Shepherd’s Dog (1864) and Edwin Landseer’s Doubtful Crumbs (1858–9). They represent two very contrasting approaches to the art of dog portraiture.
‘Bonheur’s portrait is a superbly lifelike and intimate portrayal of her French otterhound, Brizo. By contrast, Landseer is more interested in introducing a biblical parable into his portrayal, exemplifying the 19th-century urge to moralise through dog portraiture. In his work, a small street terrier waits for the “crumbs” from the St Bernard who falls asleep while feasting in his warm kennel – a Victorian moral of the rewards that await in heaven for the meek amongst us.’
‘Portraits of Dogs from Gainsborough to Hockney’ runs until 15 October 2023 at the Wallace Collection, London. wallacecollection.org (opens in new tab)
Hertford House
Manchester Square
London W1U 3BN
Harriet Lloyd-Smith is the Arts Editor of Wallpaper*, responsible for the art pages across digital and print, including profiles, exhibition reviews, and contemporary art collaborations. She started at Wallpaper* in 2017 and has written for leading contemporary art publications, auction houses and arts charities, and lectured on review writing and art journalism. When she’s not writing about art, she’s making her own.
-
New Disney edition of Leica Q2 marks the two companys’ century of collaboration
A limited-edition Leica Q2 is marked with the mouse, celebrating Disney’s origins as an original customer of the optical specialist
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Buccellati revisits fruitful Venini collaboration for Milan Design Week 2023
Milan Design Week 2023: ‘Buccellati Rosso Maraviglia’ features a red-domed ‘modern pantheon’ and a botanical installation
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Spring beauty trends: the best products for bright and beguiling looks
Celebrate the season with our edit of the best spring beauty buys
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
The best London art exhibitions: a guide for March 2023
Your guide to the best London art exhibitions, and those around the UK in March 2023, as chosen by the Wallpaper* arts desk
By Harriet Lloyd Smith • Published
-
Gavin Turk: ‘My art is always other people's art’
We interview British artist Gavin Turk, whose show ‘Kerze’ (candle) at Ben Brown Fine Arts is an ode to Gerhard Richter’s candle painting, with an uncanny twist
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
An art history of Château Mouton Rothschild wine labels, from Lucian Freud and Niki de Saint Phalle to Peter Doig
We take a closer look at Château Mouton Rothschild’s 2020 vintage label designed by artist Peter Doig and look back on the house’s fruitful history of artist collaborations
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Last updated
-
Faith Ringgold on capturing the complexity of the American experience: ‘It takes courage to be free’
We interview Faith Ringgold, whose major retrospective exhibition ‘American People’ runs until 27 November at the de Young Musuem, San Francisco
By Aindrea Emelife • Published
-
Rashid Johnson in Menorca: a journey through migration, longing and togetherness
We visited Rashid Johnson’s Brooklyn studio ahead of the artist’s show at Hauser & Wirth Menorca, which contemplates drift – physical and emotional
By Osman Can Yerebakan • Published
-
Remembering Pierre Soulages (1919-2022), a pioneer of post-war abstraction
Pierre Soulages, the pioneering French printmaker, sculptor and ‘painter of black’, has died aged 102
By Diane Theunissen • Published
-
Artist Karin Schaefer blends divine order and queer joy with hard-edged geometry
We explore the life, work and Massachusetts studio of American artist Karin Schaefer, ahead of her solo show ‘Continuum’ at Sears Peyton Gallery, New York
By Michael Reynolds • Last updated
-
Amy Sherald’s vivid, triumphant portraits reframe Black personhood in Western art
In ‘The World We Make’ at Hauser & Wirth London (until 23 December), American painter Amy Sherald raises critical questions about the position of Black bodies in Western art
By Elisha Tawe • Last updated