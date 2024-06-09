Loro Piana gives the chain a luxurious spin with calfskin leather
Loro Piana's new chain necklace puts a carefully considered materiality at its heart
Loro Piana has a history of championing a rich materiality. In the past, the fashion label has created ultra-luxurious Merino wools, denim silks, traceable linen, and buttersoft cashmere, marrying expertly produced materials with clean silhouettes and sharp tailoring.
Now, these distinctive design codes come to fruition once more, in new jewellery pieces that embody an understated elegance. Here, the classic chain is given a Loro Piana twist, with oversized links crafted from brass covered in rounded calfskin leather, making for a seamless design that eschews fastenings – they are hidden, instead, in one of the chain’s hoops.
For the full dose of coordinated Italian chic, a matching bracelet and earrings are also available to complement this chunky chain.
A version of this article appears in the July 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
