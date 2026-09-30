'Like stepping into the mind of a genius' – Jean Schlumberger sketches and artefacts are being preserved by Tiffany & Co. and the Musée des Arts décoratifs
A heritage maison and a cultural institution work together to make Schlumberger's archival designs available for future creators
At the Musée des Arts décoratifs in Paris, the legacy of designer Jean Schlumberger is currently in the process of being future-proofed. In partnership with The Tiffany Archives, the French cultural institution has set to (where needed) restore, conserve and digitally capture roughly 5,000 drawings and a further 5,000 archival documents. Among them are Schlumberger’s sketches for Bird on a Rock gems – the maison’s winged mascot since tastemaker Babe Paley acquired the first of its kind in 1965 – and personal ephemera such as a paper notecard received from his friend Christian Dior. Alongside them sits Schlumberger’s book of collaged press clippings.
'His creative process was quite extraordinary,' says Tiffany & Co. chief gemmologist Victoria Reynolds. 'It's like stepping into the mind of a genius.' A genre-defining designer, Schlumberger dreamt up his creations on paper, before they evolved into three-dimensional small treasures, realised in partnership with craftspeople including a modelmaker and a gemmologist. 'You can see his way of thinking. You can understand his process,' says Reynolds.
Schlumberger, previously a maker of visually striking buttons for Elsa Schiaparelli, had been operating his own jewellery salon for about ten years when, in 1965, Tiffany & Co. president Walter Hoving asked him to design for the marquee brand. Given creative carte blanche, Schlumberger brought colour to Tiffany & Co., in the form of vibrant gemstones stored in the company’s fabled safe, alongside humour and whimsy. Exotic birds, sea creatures, flora and fauna – all lend shape to precious gems in Schlumberger’s sketches. Jackie Kennedy fell for Schlumberger’s work, as did many others, including Bunny Melon and Elizabeth Taylor.
The preservation project ensures that Schlumberger’s world – not only the finished jewels, but the ideas and experiments behind them – remains accessible to future generations. In doing so, Tiffany & Co. and the Musée des Arts décoratifs are keeping his imagination alive as a resource for future creatives.
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