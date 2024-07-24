LA cool meets modern vintage in Ivi jewellery

Jewellery is imbued with a glamorous Los Angeles nostalgia in LA-based brand, Ivi, which draws on the city’s music and film history for its contemporary aesthetic.

(Image credit: Ivi jewellery)

Pieces play on chunky silhouettes, inspired by a retro and nostalgic mood from the glory days of film. ‘My aesthetic is deeply rooted in the intersection of vintage charm and iconic fashion moments from the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s,’ says founder Ivi Kyratzi.

‘These inspirations serve as the starting point for the designs, meticulously curated on my moodboard, where I focus on crafting a narrative that resonates with the wearer. One of my favourite aspects is infusing unexpected elements into the designs, particularly the interplay between masculine and feminine accents. I love to mix traditionally masculine shapes or motifs with more delicate and feminine pieces, and vice versa. This blending of contrasting elements adds an intriguing depth and dynamism to the collections, challenging conventional notions of gender in fashion.’

(Image credit: Ivi jewellery)

Kyratzi combines the traditional craftsmanship methods of the Italian production house where jewellery is created, with sharp, modern technology, which keeps her designs fresh. ‘During the development of Ivi, I had the invaluable opportunity to work closely with the production house, where I spent two years under the mentorship of the owner,’ Kyratzi adds. ‘This hands-on experience in the jewellery-making field not only enriched my understanding of traditional craftsmanship but also provided me with insights into how each piece can be brought to life.’

(Image credit: Ivi jewellery)

Ivi’s jewellery is deliciously wearable, from the sensual ribbons of gold snaking around the neck to the oversized, ridged hoop earrings. ‘Ultimately, the goal is not just to create beautiful jewellery, but to craft pieces that evoke emotion and tell a story. Whether it's through a subtle detail or a bold statement piece, the intention is to create designs that resonate with individuals on a deeper level, making them feel both empowered and inspired.’

ivijewellery.com

(Image credit: Ivi jewellery)