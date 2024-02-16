New Cartier ‘Trinity’ collection celebrates 100 years of original
A modern take on Cartier’s ‘Trinity’ collection includes generously proportioned new rings, pendants and bracelets
A century ago, the first Cartier ‘Trinity’ ring launched, intertwining the three precious metals, platinum, yellow gold and rose gold, in a symbolic reflection of both the three Cartier brothers, Louis, Pierre and Jacques, and the maison’s three boutiques, in Paris, London and New York.
Upon their release, the rings captured a changing jewellery mood, leaning more towards a minimalist and modern silhouette. Composed of three interlocking forms, their inherently playful nature encouraged a tactile twirling, bringing a lightheartedness to fine jewellery.
Since the initial launch, new reinterpretations of the ‘Trinity’ ring have rethought proportions and form, and added fluted and faceted embellishments. Now, to mark 100 years, new versions marry this rich heritage with contemporary designs.
The latest ‘Trinity’ rings, encompassing the same pure lines as the original, cut both thicker silhouettes and a new softened cushion shape. Despite their more angular form, the rings still slide on easily and come in a variety of finishes, including pavéd with diamonds, while the shape is also seen on bracelets and pendants.
Included in the launch is a reissue of oversized bracelets, designs first released in the 2000s.
The new ‘Trinity’ pieces keep the maximalist spirit of the original, which captivated famous decorator Elsie de Wolf and actress Kendall Lee, who wore the rings stacked in pairs on the cover of Vogue in 1925.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Artists consider the cosmic movie camera at Biennial de l’Image En Movement 2024
Director of Centre d’art Contemporain Genève, Andrea Bellini, has collaborated with writer, curator and specialist in art and technology, Nora N. Khan, on this year's Biennial
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
Wendell Castle’s functional, biomorphic designs go on display at Ladbroke Hall
‘Suspended Disbelief’ by Carpenters Workshop Gallery, at Ladbroke Hall, celebrates the works from late pioneering designer and sculptor, Wendell Castle (until 26 April 2024)
By Tianna Williams Published
-
This Greek villa's superyacht aesthetics conceal two self-contained family residences
A Greek villa in the upscale Athens suburb of Filothei, House Symbiosis is home for two sibling families, designed in white, sweeping volumes by Direction Architects
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Year in review: top 10 watch and jewellery stories of 2023, as picked by Wallpaper’s Hannah Silver
Silver’s top 10 watch and jewellery stories of 2023 span cool horological collaborations, sculptural forms, and cutlery as bracelets
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Cartier explores the impact of Islamic art at the Louvre Abu Dhabi
‘Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design’ at the Louvre Abu Dhabi dazzles with architectural necklaces, jewelled vanity cases and more
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Cartier celebrates Tank watch anniversary with very special editions
Cartier is releasing limited editions of the Tank Cintrée and the Tank Louis Cartier watches
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Reimagined Cartier Baignoire watch is a fitting homage to the original
The new Cartier Baignoire watch nods to the brand’s design history
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Watches and Wonders 2023: the highlights
Discover the best watches from Watches and Wonders 2023
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Cartier rethinks classic watch design in Watches and Wonders 2023 releases
Discover the new Cartier watches
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Cartier’s flagship Paris boutique reopens on rue de la Paix
Step inside this Cartier Paris boutique, open once again following a two-year renovation
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Cartier explores influence of Islamic art in groundbreaking Paris exhibition
DS+R (Diller Scofidio + Renfro) has designed the striking geometrical scenography for ‘Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity’ at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris
By Hannah Silver Last updated