New Cartier ‘Trinity’ collection celebrates 100 years of original

A century ago, the first Cartier ‘Trinity’ ring launched, intertwining the three precious metals, platinum, yellow gold and rose gold, in a symbolic reflection of both the three Cartier brothers, Louis, Pierre and Jacques, and the maison’s three boutiques, in Paris, London and New York.

Upon their release, the rings captured a changing jewellery mood, leaning more towards a minimalist and modern silhouette. Composed of three interlocking forms, their inherently playful nature encouraged a tactile twirling, bringing a lightheartedness to fine jewellery.

(Image credit: Cartier)

Since the initial launch, new reinterpretations of the ‘Trinity’ ring have rethought proportions and form, and added fluted and faceted embellishments. Now, to mark 100 years, new versions marry this rich heritage with contemporary designs.

The latest ‘Trinity’ rings, encompassing the same pure lines as the original, cut both thicker silhouettes and a new softened cushion shape. Despite their more angular form, the rings still slide on easily and come in a variety of finishes, including pavéd with diamonds, while the shape is also seen on bracelets and pendants.

(Image credit: Cartier)

Included in the launch is a reissue of oversized bracelets, designs first released in the 2000s.

The new ‘Trinity’ pieces keep the maximalist spirit of the original, which captivated famous decorator Elsie de Wolf and actress Kendall Lee, who wore the rings stacked in pairs on the cover of Vogue in 1925.

