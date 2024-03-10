New Tank Louis Cartier watch honours a longstanding partnership

Launched in 1922 as a tribute to the Allied forces in Europe, the Tank Louis Cartier watch rethought the traditional aesthetic, its rectangular form standing in sharp contrast to the rounded watch dials that were prevalent at the time.

Composed of squares and rectangles, its geometrical plays gave the art deco movement a chic horological spin. Its clean lines referenced the Renault tanks on the Western Front, with the angled form reflecting a view of the tank from above, the case itself symbolising the cockpit, and the vertical edges the treads.

Louis Cartier, admiring of this elegant marriage of function and form, carried it through into his watch design. This cultural history made it a natural partner for luxury watch retailer Watches of Switzerland when it was looking to mark 100 years in the industry. Cartier has created a limited edition Tank Louis Cartier watch in tribute to its 70-year relationship with the company. Paying homage to the understated minimalism of the original, this new watch pairs a brushed gold dial with a navy alligator strap.

cartier.com

watches-of-switzerland.co.uk

A version of this article appears in the April 2024 issue of Wallpaper* available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.