Byredo introduces its first fine jewellery collection
Byredo fine jewellery launches with the ‘Virasaat’ collection, meaning ‘inheritance’, influenced by founder Ben Gorham’s Indian heritage
The introduction of Byredo fine jewellery as a permanent fixture sees the brand expand its already wonderful world – which spans fragrance, Wallpaper* Award-winning make-up, leather goods, homeware, a Milan Design Week 2023 collaboration with Dozie Kanu, and more. Designed around a series of foundational archetypes that riff on the ideas of piercing and adornment, the collection builds on Byredo’s core principles of individual ornamentation and self-expression, as well as on an earlier foray into jewellery with Charlotte Chesnais.
Byredo fine jewellery, ‘Virasaat’ collection
Founder Ben Gorham says, ‘I built Byredo to be anything – that’s the beauty of it; we don’t fit into one category or one definition, and when there is an idea that can’t be bottled into a perfume, we are free to express it in other ways. What’s been really nice, and has always been the case with Byredo, is that we’ve set our own type of cadence. When you have a large part of your business through direct channels and have spent many years engaging with a multitude of communities, it allows you to launch things when and how you want.
‘Launching this new permanent jewellery category deeply relates to my background,’ he continues. ‘When I think about jewellery, it’s more about the reflection on how those pieces connect to me, my memories, and my personal experiences: it was mainly about my mother, my grandmother, and India, where jewellery is something you pass down through generations – the name of the debut collection, “Virasaat”, meaning “inheritance”, embodies this concept. This collection also echoes hip-hop’s cultural influence that I [grew up] with in the 1990s – and its incredible fascination with jewellery.’
A pair of central motifs – rounded pearl forms interlocked with industrial bars – create a pattern that can be repeated and extended endlessly. Applied to necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings that have been exquisitely crafted in Italy from silver and gold, the forms almost appear fluid in their repetitive rhythm.
‘The collection is really a collective work between me and my creative team at our studio in Stockholm,’ Gorham says. ‘I really wanted to design products inspired by my own memories and made to endure: totemic objects, to be passed down from generations to the next ones.’
That personal connection carries through to the rich imagery that accompanies the launch of the ‘Virasaat’ collection. ‘India has a very personal and intimate meaning to me, and there are many of my memories and odes to India woven into our collections. For our campaign, we worked with photographer Ashish Shah, who previously worked with Byredo on our Mumbai Noise campaign back in 2021,’ he says. ‘I was drawn to Ashish because of the modernity and reality of his work and his distinct lens on his home country India.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
-
True to Type is a new Korean furniture brand for future generations
Seoul-based Jinsik Kim launches True to Type to explore craftsmanship and aesthetic purity through furniture and objects
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
2023 Doolan Best Building award goes to Cuddymoss by Ann Nisbet Studio
The 2023 Doolan Best Building award is given to Cuddymoss, a ruin in north Ayrshire transformed into Scotland's finest building of the year
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Yonder Escalante reinvents glamping in the Utah Desert
Yonder Escalante is the ultimate eight-hectare hospitality experience, leaving no stone (or cactus) unturned
By Adrian Madlener Published