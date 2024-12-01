Art, culture, watches & jewellery editor Hannah Silver’s gift guide
From a Beryl Cook cushion to an offbeat diamond ring, there's something for everyone on this Wallpaper* editor's gift guide, embracing art, culture and style
I wish I was one of those people who enjoyed the challenge of hunting down thoughtful and hard-to-find gifts for loved ones, but sadly it’s not an experience I particularly treasure. Generally quite time-poor, I prefer to plan days out for the children, or long lunches for the grown-ups, as a means of sharing the joy. Regardless, we all want something impractical to open under the Christmas tree, so when the time comes, I like to go for gifts that recipients wouldn’t buy for themselves. Embroidered cardigans, beautiful book editions, eccentric accessories – the more random it is, the more joy it can bring, I find.
Wallpaper* gift guide: Art, culture, watches & jewellery editor Hannah Silver’s picks
A cheeky cushion
If you’re stuck for gift inspiration, I implore you to check out House of Voltaire, which has an arty and eclectic curation of homeware, clothing and accessories. I love this cheeky velvet cushion cover from the recent Beryl Cook x Tom of Finland exhibition.
£125; houseofvoltaire.org
A statement ring
Dover Street Market is always a good stop on the hunt for cool and unexpected jewellery designs you haven’t already seen everywhere. This Seb Brown diamond ring is a cheeky twist on a classic.
£5,315; doverstreetmarket.com
Stylish hand luggage
A great hand luggage case can take away a bit of the mundanity of flight delays and queue fatigue. The pops of colour on this classic Globe-Trotter carry-on will cheer up the frequent traveller.
£2,195; globe-trotter.com
A beautiful book
Books are my one true love (check out some favourites) and I’m a sucker for a special edition. I have my eye on this beautiful documentation of Sophie Calle’s time spent undercover as a chambermaid, complete with carefully reproduced, previously unseen photography.
$40; sigliopress.com
Statement knitwear
Anything from Hades (recently included in our best knitwear round-up) will delight. Knitwear with a sense of humour, I’m lusting after this playful Narcissus cardigan.
£280; hades-shop.co.uk
Classic jewellery - with a twist
Minimalist jewellery is forever wearable, but the unexpected placement of Charlotte Chesnais’ Surma ring lends it an offbeat charm, making it anything but boring.
£510; charlottechesnais.com
A sentimental collection of letters
I’m such a fan of John Berger, so this collection of letters between him and his son have gone straight on to my wish list.
£20; londonreviewbookshop.co.uk
Comfortable shoes
Comfortable, cool and Loewe – what else do you want from a pair of shoes? (And remember, the slipper is the men's shoe trend of the season)
£650; loewe.com
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
