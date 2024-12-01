Art, culture, watches & jewellery editor Hannah Silver’s gift guide

I wish I was one of those people who enjoyed the challenge of hunting down thoughtful and hard-to-find gifts for loved ones, but sadly it’s not an experience I particularly treasure. Generally quite time-poor, I prefer to plan days out for the children, or long lunches for the grown-ups, as a means of sharing the joy. Regardless, we all want something impractical to open under the Christmas tree, so when the time comes, I like to go for gifts that recipients wouldn’t buy for themselves. Embroidered cardigans, beautiful book editions, eccentric accessories – the more random it is, the more joy it can bring, I find.

Wallpaper* gift guide: Art, culture, watches & jewellery editor Hannah Silver’s picks

Hannah Silver (Image credit: Hannah Silver)

A cheeky cushion

(Image credit: Courtesy of brand)

If you’re stuck for gift inspiration, I implore you to check out House of Voltaire, which has an arty and eclectic curation of homeware, clothing and accessories. I love this cheeky velvet cushion cover from the recent Beryl Cook x Tom of Finland exhibition.

£125; houseofvoltaire.org

A statement ring

(Image credit: Courtesy of brand)

Dover Street Market is always a good stop on the hunt for cool and unexpected jewellery designs you haven’t already seen everywhere. This Seb Brown diamond ring is a cheeky twist on a classic.

£5,315; doverstreetmarket.com

Stylish hand luggage

(Image credit: Courtesy of brand)

A great hand luggage case can take away a bit of the mundanity of flight delays and queue fatigue. The pops of colour on this classic Globe-Trotter carry-on will cheer up the frequent traveller.

£2,195; globe-trotter.com

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A beautiful book

(Image credit: Courtesy of brand)

Books are my one true love (check out some favourites) and I’m a sucker for a special edition. I have my eye on this beautiful documentation of Sophie Calle’s time spent undercover as a chambermaid, complete with carefully reproduced, previously unseen photography.

$40; sigliopress.com

Statement knitwear

(Image credit: Courtesy of brand)

Anything from Hades (recently included in our best knitwear round-up) will delight. Knitwear with a sense of humour, I’m lusting after this playful Narcissus cardigan.

£280; hades-shop.co.uk

Classic jewellery - with a twist

(Image credit: Courtesy of brand)

Minimalist jewellery is forever wearable, but the unexpected placement of Charlotte Chesnais’ Surma ring lends it an offbeat charm, making it anything but boring.

£510; charlottechesnais.com

A sentimental collection of letters

(Image credit: Courtesy of brand)

I’m such a fan of John Berger, so this collection of letters between him and his son have gone straight on to my wish list.

£20; londonreviewbookshop.co.uk

Comfortable shoes

(Image credit: Loewe)

Comfortable, cool and Loewe – what else do you want from a pair of shoes? (And remember, the slipper is the men's shoe trend of the season)