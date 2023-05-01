The Karl Lagerfeld Macau hotel oozes opulence conceived by the late designer
The Karl Lagerfeld Macau hotel is a five-star extravaganza at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, China, designed by the late fashion mogul and set to open in July 2023
Karl Lagerfeld has been dominating the news, with media outlets, brands and public figures alike reflecting on his legacy in the lead-up to the Met Gala today (1 May 2023). The annual fundraiser this year celebrates the late designer, ahead of the opening of the ‘Karl Largerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (5 May – 16 July 2023).
While The Met and others have been taking the time to look back on Lagerfeld’s work of the past, an announcement from the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau reveals that there is still a new Largerfeld creation to come in the near future.
The Karl Lagerfeld Macau hotel
The Karl Lagerfeld Macau hotel is a lavish 271-room hotel designed entirely by Lagerfeld that will open in July 2023. It is, unsurprisingly, over the top, with an entry lobby awash with burnished gold and black marble features; walls of floor-to-ceiling books; and, of course, many images of Largerfeld’s instantly recognisable profile.
The rooms and suites are equally extravagant with custom-created headboards inspired by Chinese coins representing good fortune, porcelain vases handmade in Jingdezhen, and circular room dividers inspired by traditional Chinese moon gates. Reflecting Lagerfeld’s passion for collaboration, specially commissioned furnishings include sculptures by Dutch artist Marcel Wanders and French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel, and chandeliers by Florence-based company Terzani.
The Karl Lagerfeld hotel also features the Mesa Restaurant with a menu by award-winning chef José Avillez; the Book Lounge with 4,000 books; and a spa and wellness centre that includes indoor and outdoor swimming pools, all conceived by the late fashion mogul.
