Madrid is a long way from the sea, which is partly what makes new bathhouse Riela’s founding image so persuasive. Its name comes from the old Spanish rielar: the shimmer of moonlight on water; light broken across a surface, something seen indirectly.

Riela Bathhouse, Madrid

(Image credit: Courtesy of Riela)

Designed by Barcelona-based architecture firm Oficina Satélite, Riela takes that idea and brings it into the city. Inspired by Roman thermae, Japanese onsen and Russian banya, the space has been conceived as a modern setting for an old ritual: a 75-minute, self-guided circuit through heat, steam, water and cold. Guests move between a Finnish sauna, a hammam, a mineral hot pool, cold plunges, and a heated granite stone.

The venue avoids the usual language of urban wellness, with its beige softness and scented neutrality. Instead, Riela feels darker, more mineral and cinematic. Backlit glass bricks cast a greenish glow through the corridors, giving the rooms the quality of something submerged. Rough walls hold the light rather than reflect it. Granite from Madrid quarries gives the pools and benches a certain local weight, while wood is reserved for the sauna, where it brings warmth and recovery.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Riela)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Riela)

Oficina Satélite sought to achieve the sensation of stepping out of water on a summer day in Menorca, when the body is slowed and the skin is alert, soaking in light from several directions at once. That idea is visible through Riela's glass-block corridors glowing like diluted moonlight; pools sunk into rough, shadowed rooms; granite benches held against walls of pale green opacity.

‘Riela is a place where people and emotions coexist. As in Turkish baths or Russian banyas, there is social exchange: the space is open, free, non-intrusive. But that exchange happens in an environment of low light, where you don’t feel exposed; you feel held,’ say Marc Castaño and Laia Rafel, founders of Oficina Satélite.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Riela)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Riela)

Guests can book individual session passes or opt for a monthly membership. The hot-cold circuit is designed to stimulate circulation, support recovery and help regulate the nervous system, with regular use linked to better sleep, improved mood and greater resilience to stress. Expansion plans for Riela are already underway, with a second, much larger Madrid location on the horizon before the concept ventures into Barcelona, Paris and London.

Riela is located at Calle de Apodaca, 20, Centro, 28004 Madrid, Spain

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