Versed in painting, sculpture, poetry, performance, video and installation art, David ‘Mr. StarCity’ White is able to wield his unfettered self-expression in both abstract and representational form. This level of authenticity allows the New York-based talent and Instagram sensation to bypass the pitfalls of typecasting; the expectation that he might only practice in one medium and produce one type of output.

Brazilian chef Franco Sampogna and his Portuguese partner Bernardo Silva channel a similar spirit of agility and dynamism in the ever-evolving tasting menu – incorporating European, South American, African and Asian flavours – that they serve at intimate, 16-seater restaurant Frevo. Founded in 2019, the Michelin-star haunt is tucked away behind a seamless door in the rear of a Greenwich Village gallery that the duo also programme.

‘Frevo’s concept is built on an appreciation for art, food, and the unique expression that comes from bringing both worlds together,’ says Silva. ‘The dialogue between both worlds influences the perspective on the art and the food itself, bringing to life sensations otherwise muted on a classic art gallery or restaurant experience.’

Michelin-star restaurant Frevo presents rising talent Mr.StarCity’s latest work

It only seems fitting that Mr.StarCity’s latest Bloomers portrait series should debut at this distinctive locale. Mounted by renowned curator Destinee Ross-Sutton, the ‘When We Bloom’ exhibition – on view through 30 June 2025 – comprises works in which visceral applications of textured paint are chased away to reveal gaunt figures evidently carrying the weight of struggle and adversity. Surrounding them are verdant flower-bed settings, suggesting the contrasted sentiment of exuberance and hope. Even further into the foreground, colourful, amoeba-like forms emerge as indications of trauma and systemic stigma.

‘This new body of work celebrates life’s beauty while acknowledging the complexities of mental health and the emotional scars we carry,’ says Ross-Sutton. ‘At its core, the series serves as a gentle yet powerful reminder to appreciate one another and give “flowers” – literal or metaphorical – freely, as acts of unconditional love and acknowledgement.’

This inherent duality or spectrum of emotion is thoroughly human. Joining this selection of works are the earlier Loverboy pieces, portraits depicting the story of a travelling jazz musician who repeatedly falls in and out of love. Both series ultimately exude a sense of measured optimism; the ability to take stock of one’s past ordeals while still moving forward with a positive attitude and resiliency.

These large-scale, almost tactile artworks adorn the gallery space – rendered in darker-hued orange and red – and the moody toned restaurant. Accessed through its hidden door – as one of many clandestine speakeasys that once dotted the city in the early 20th century – Frevo makes the most of its compact footprint, and exposed-beamed and slightly vaulted ceilings. Lighting is key in this space, defining yellow leather banquette seating, a central horseshoe-shaped bar, an open kitchen and an exposed wine cellar.

Frevo is located at 48 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011, United States; frevonyc.com