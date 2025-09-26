A minimalist Japanese restaurant brings drama to dining in New Delhi
At Call Me Ten, Renesa Architecture Design Interiors crafts an evocative setting of curves, textures and light; a space where design and dining entwine
Within the largely residential and refined enclave of Vasant Vihar in New Delhi, a bold and transportive new restaurant has taken shape. Call Me Ten, a 6,000 sq ft Japanese restaurant and bar conceived by Renesa Architecture Design Interiors, presents a materially minimalist yet striking departure from convention. Natural limestone plaster and stone aggregates form its elemental core, while a symphony of curves and muted tones lend the interiors an atmosphere that is at once serene and dramatic.
Call Me Ten, New Delhi
Throughout the interiors, the design gestures towards Japanese aesthetics while subtly layering in modern elements. Shoji-inspired partitions strike a delicate balance between openness and enclosure, their translucent planes diffusing light into a soft glow. The layout takes cues from traditional tatami arrangements, fostering a sense of order and intimacy.
Polished concrete floors set a tone of contemporary elegance, punctuated in parts by deep-toned, hand-made mosaic ceramic tiles that provide a striking spatial counterpoint. ‘Their warmth balances the cooler palette of steel and stone, while their irregular texture lends intimacy underfoot,’ notes Sanchit Arora, principal architect and concept design head at the firm. ‘They help slow the rhythm of the space – every step feels deliberate.’ Concrete aside, warm wooden accents and natural stone surfaces anchor the scheme in organic authenticity, heightening the sensory experience.
If the architecture carries a natural ebb and flow, accentuated by pronounced curves, the furniture tempers it with sleek silhouettes and sculptural restraint. ‘Solid wood tables and upholstered chairs in muted leather and bouclé provide both durability and tactility,’ adds Arora. ‘The contrast between hard and soft materials mirrors the larger design dialogue at Call Me Ten – rigid structure meeting indulgent comfort.’
Interestingly, as a deliberate departure from the restaurant’s otherwise natural material palette, the bar, a monolithic block of brushed stainless steel, commands attention. Resistant to patina and reflective of its shifting surroundings, it becomes a contemporary counterpoint to the earthen, tactile finishes that envelop the space. ‘It’s a deliberate disruption; a stage for the theatre of mixology,’ quips Arora. Lighting, meanwhile, plays a supporting role, accentuating the subtler details of the architecture and materials. ‘Sculptural lighting installations act as focal points, their geometric forms throwing dynamic shadows that animate the interiors,’ he adds.
Beyond its striking design, Call Me Ten offers a compelling culinary narrative. Rooted in Japanese tradition yet reframed with a modern izakaya influence, the menu blends time-honoured flavours with contemporary techniques. Highlights include pork belly, baby chicken with yuzu kosho, and the signature miso black cod, all paired with inventive cocktails, from the carrot-infused Ninjin Supai to the Japanese-leaning Tokyo Old Fashioned, alongside a host of Asian-inspired tipples.
On why the restaurant was named Call Me Ten, Arora explains: ‘The idea plays into duality; at once playful and mysterious. For us, it was about crafting a space that feels both numerical and enigmatic, inviting guests to bring their own interpretation. You begin at level zero – warm, welcoming, and washed in beige for all-day dining before ascending to level one, where charcoal-grey interiors set a more dramatic night-time mood. Day and night, zero and one: together, they form ten.’
Call Me Ten is located at 58, Market, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110057, India.
Aditi Sharma is a content specialist with 14 years of experience in the design and lifestyle space. She specialises in producing content that resonates with diverse audiences, bridging global trends with local stories, and translating complex ideas into engaging, accessible narratives.
