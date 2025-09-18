This Hyderabad bar and kitchen mixes tropical brutalism with lush social courtyards
Babylon, a brewery and kitchen in Jubilee Hills, is what concrete dreams are made of
The affluent neighbourhood of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad is known for its parade of ‘vanity projects’ in eclectic styles commissioned by the city’s glitterati. Modern, imposing, and private, the area has long championed scale and spectacle. Echoing that grandeur yet departing in spirit, a new bar and restaurant trades manicured lawns for an untamed terrain. Designed by local studio 23 Degrees Design Shift, Babylon is proof that tropical brutalism and beer can – on occasion – outshine champagne and marble.
Babylon, Hyderabad
The venue unfolds across four distinct zones, all anchored by a luminous, social central courtyard – the landscape design comes courtesy of Kiasma Studio. The brewery sits atop a semi-open bar, feeding beer straight from tank to tap; surrounding trees and tumbling greenery soften the sculptural concrete blocks. A connecting slab leads to the mezzanine of the indoor bar, where double-height ceilings and a kinetic sculpture elevate the mood from breezy to cinematic. Meanwhile, a three-storey service block organises the practicalities – kitchen, bakery, admin, and guest facilities – into a neat vertical core.
Materiality drives the project’s identity: Dholpur sandstone fortifies the boundary walls, washed concrete flecked with black and red stone chips grounds the floors, and weathered Corten steel frames enclose the indoor bar, their patina adding warmth to the industrial envelope. It is an architecture that feels both rugged and refined.
The menu mirrors the spatial range, moving fluidly from Italian and Pan-Asian to regional signatures. Chef Samat oversees grills, from spiced Kuzu Kafes to citrus-bright Norwegian salmon. Chef Murat delivers Turkish plates, while the kitchen also nods to Hyderabadi roots with dishes such as Mutton Ghee Roast and Bheema Royyala Vepudu. Desserts include a Rose Pistachio Puddle Cake – best paired with a berry cappuccino for nights that refuse to end.
Babylon is located at Plot no 346,8-2-193/82/A/346/1, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
Get back to business with elevated office essentials from R Finds
We’re smartening up and sharpening up with these back-to-work office essentials, from a desk tidy to a silky tie, sourced around the world and all shoppable online
-
A Cornish coastal home that flows with the tide and landscape
On Porthcothan Bay, De Rosee Sa design a retreat shaped by surfing, sea views and natural materials, offering its owners a life of comfort and calm
-
Will TAG Heuer’s carbon hairspring revolutionise watchmaking?
At Geneva Watch Days, TAG Heuer unveiled a hairspring forged not from silicon or metal alloys, but carbon. It might sound like a small switch, but in watchmaking terms, it could be seismic
-
This café-restaurant in Mumbai feels like a warm hug in design form
Conceived by Studio RCI, Bomdia Brasserie is a comforting two-storey venue in the Matunga neighbourhood, where every detail invites you to linger
-
Must-visit cinemas with award-worthy design
There’s more magic to the movies at these design-led cinemas, from Busan Cinema Centre’s ‘flying’ roof to The Gem Cinema Jaipur’s art deco allure
-
All aboard the world’s most luxurious train journeys
Stay on track with our pick of the most luxurious train journeys around the world, whether in 1920s-style opulence or contemporary chic
-
Members’ club Polo Palladio is Jaipur’s hottest stamping ground
Polo Palladio in Jaipur is the reimagined members-only playground of Rajasthan Polo Club, with vibrant interiors by Marie-Anne Oudejans
-
Charlee in Mumbai is a speakeasy immersed in mystery
Charlee in Mumbai’s Bandra West encompasses a clandestine restaurant and bar designed by Kaviar Collaborative
-
Telugu Medium Kitchen, in Southern India, is a labour of love
Designed by Sona Reddy Studio, Telugu Medium Kitchen dives deep into the Andhra heritage for food cooked with traditional richness
-
Roseate Ganges — Rishikesh, India
-
Soho House — Mumbai, India