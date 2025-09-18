The affluent neighbourhood of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad is known for its parade of ‘vanity projects’ in eclectic styles commissioned by the city’s glitterati. Modern, imposing, and private, the area has long championed scale and spectacle. Echoing that grandeur yet departing in spirit, a new bar and restaurant trades manicured lawns for an untamed terrain. Designed by local studio 23 Degrees Design Shift, Babylon is proof that tropical brutalism and beer can – on occasion – outshine champagne and marble.

Babylon, Hyderabad

The venue unfolds across four distinct zones, all anchored by a luminous, social central courtyard – the landscape design comes courtesy of Kiasma Studio. The brewery sits atop a semi-open bar, feeding beer straight from tank to tap; surrounding trees and tumbling greenery soften the sculptural concrete blocks. A connecting slab leads to the mezzanine of the indoor bar, where double-height ceilings and a kinetic sculpture elevate the mood from breezy to cinematic. Meanwhile, a three-storey service block organises the practicalities – kitchen, bakery, admin, and guest facilities – into a neat vertical core.

Materiality drives the project’s identity: Dholpur sandstone fortifies the boundary walls, washed concrete flecked with black and red stone chips grounds the floors, and weathered Corten steel frames enclose the indoor bar, their patina adding warmth to the industrial envelope. It is an architecture that feels both rugged and refined.

The menu mirrors the spatial range, moving fluidly from Italian and Pan-Asian to regional signatures. Chef Samat oversees grills, from spiced Kuzu Kafes to citrus-bright Norwegian salmon. Chef Murat delivers Turkish plates, while the kitchen also nods to Hyderabadi roots with dishes such as Mutton Ghee Roast and Bheema Royyala Vepudu. Desserts include a Rose Pistachio Puddle Cake – best paired with a berry cappuccino for nights that refuse to end.

Babylon is located at Plot no 346,8-2-193/82/A/346/1, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.

