Café de Paris Monte-Carlo offers a front-row seat to art nouveau glamour

The Café de Paris Monte-Carlo has reopened after major renovation, including an interior redesign by David Collins Studio. Known for its opulence, Monaco isn’t short of luxury dining, and for 155 years, Café de Paris has been the culinary centre, on Place du Casino.

Le Café de Paris Monte-Carlo

Café de Paris brasserie-style interior (Image credit: Courtesy of Café de Paris)

The new space, following restructuring by architects Alexandre Giraldi and Alain-Charles Perrot, boasts three levels, two reserved for the brasserie-style Café de Paris and its bar, and a rooftop area where Amazónico Monte-Carlo – a concept restaurant celebrating the Amazon – will take up residence this spring, due to open 4 April 2024.

The first-floor terrace (Image credit: Courtesy of Café de Paris)

On the ground floor, in the heart of the brasserie – which David Collins Studio imagined as ‘the ultimate grand café’ and infused with art nouveau references – linear booths are cushioned by red-wine-coloured leather. Each booth is separated by dark wood panelling and spectacular stained-glass, zodiac-themed dividers, with warm lighting that sets an intimate mood. Marble flooring and mosaic detailing complete the glamorous setting, while a spiral staircase leads to an elegant first-floor dining room that opens onto an outdoor terrace.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Café de Paris)

The Café de Paris is an all-day meeting spot. Soak up the sunshine outdoors with a morning coffee, stop by for a lunch of lobster macaroni gratin or seabream in a citrus sauce, or embrace the decadence with a signature cocktail, such as the Café de Paris Martini, made with vodka-infused tonka bean, Amaro Averna, espresso, cane syrup, and bitter mole chocolate.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Café de Paris)

Says chef Victor Marion, ‘Café de Paris Monte-Carlo is a Parisian brasserie in the land of the Mediterranean. While ensuring the continuity of this great culinary history, we will be working closely with local producers and introducing more seasonality and movement to the menu.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Café de Paris)

montecarlosbm.com