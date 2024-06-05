Blok is South Wales’ new fine-dining restaurant
Blok restaurant at Lanelay Hall hotel and spa opens its doors following an interior facelift by SpaceInvader
In the heart of the South Wales Valleys, Blok restaurant has opened its doors to reveal a contemporary interior refresh. Located within Lanelay Hall, a luxury boutique hotel and spa in Pontyclun, the new space marks the total rebrand of the previous hotel restaurant, with a new open kitchen providing insight into the team’s culinary expertise with local British produce.
Take a seat at Blok restaurant in South Wales
Lanelay Hall called on Manchester-based design studio SpaceInvader to take the reins of the restaurant’s transformation. The design was centred around the newly created seasonal menu – which spans from crispy hen’s egg with asparagus, wild garlic and Hafod Cheddar to scallops with peas, Carmarthenshire ham and caviar – and Blok’s ethos of ‘fine dining by fire’, with charcoal and flames providing inspiration for the choice of hues and surfaces for the space.
‘The space was fairly old-fashioned and formal and, with its feeling of spaciousness and very high ceilings, combined with loose furniture throughout, wasn’t attracting potential diners looking to experience an intimate environment,’ says Imogen Woodage from SpaceInvader. The designers incorporated a 16-seat booth area at the core of the restaurant, creating an intimate nook and strong visual interest, and breaking up the linear rows of tables.
Lighting took a leading role in creating a cosy atmosphere. Decorative pendant lights drape above the booth, while chargeable lamps are placed on each table for personalised mood lighting.
A private dining space features a large oval table with a black quartz finish in front of a full-height wine display, while the space’s bay window ‘hugs’ a series of smaller tables. Generous indoor planting complements the kitchen’s bottle green and charcoal tiling, while balancing the warm interior palette.
Blok restaurant at Lanelay Hall, Lanelay Road, Talbot Green, Pontyclun, lanelayhall.co.uk
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
