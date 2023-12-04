The Algarve welcomes Austa, an all-day kitchen in touch with its heritage

Tucked into Southern Portugal’s Algarve coastline, Austa has opened with community values at its core. From the food that is artistically created to the thought gone into the carefully designed space, the café/restaurant stays true to providing a platform for local producers and independent projects.

Pronounced ‘oss-ta,’ the name is a derivative of the word ‘auster,’ meaning ‘south wind personified’ in Latin. The underlying connotation of embracing change and new ideas is a reflection of Austa’s mission. A place to ponder, the combination of authenticity, thoughtfulness, and curiosity helps the community to be connected to the Algarvian land.

Austa unites locally sourced food and intrinsic design in the beautiful region of Algarve

(Image credit: Zavial studio)

Opened in August 2023, founders Emma and David Campus wanted to unite food, wine, and design by utilizing their previous experiences of travel and exploring the culinary roots and hospitality of the country. They collectively gathered an archive of inspiration and knowledge, which became Austa’s foundations based on sustainable food, wine, and craftsmanship.

(Image credit: Zavial studio)

Focusing on independent projects and producers of the Atlantic and Andalusian coasts, seasonal produce is celebrated and utilised in creative ways.

The minimal and modern space in Almancil was designed by Studio Gameiro, who crafted the interior to translate Austa’s concept and vision – a space proud of its location that embraces the region’s heritage, craftsmanship, and culinary traditions. Design details include a bench made with 230 million-year-old salt, cut by hand from a nearby mine.

(Image credit: Zavial studio)

The menu, curated by head chef David Barata, utilizes grounding dishes with authentic flavours. The menu shifts with the seasons, dishing up simplicity with truthful sourcing. By doing so, the rotating menu focuses on the producer first. Minimum mileage and local Algarvian ingredients are sought after, which elevates small businesses while they work in matrimony.

Tuck into dishes that transition from breakfast to dinner. Begin the morning with fresh pastries doused in lavender honey. The midday menu offers a selection of freshly caught fish, roasted pumpkin, and Feta from a Dutch producer, while at dinner, there is a variety of foraged wild mushrooms from Viseu to delicate Brill, line-caught off the coast of Sagres.

(Image credit: Zavial studio)

(Image credit: Zavial studio)

austa.pt