Gordon Ramsay Restaurants are taken to new heights with three openings in one of London’s tallest buildings
Gordon Ramsay Restaurants open at 22 Bishopsgate, from Asian-inspired cuisine and martini menus at Lucky Cat and Lucky Cat Bar; to an intimate chef's table, and an all-skill level cooking academy
Gordon Ramsay Restaurants welcomes four new locations all perched within one of London's tallest buildings. Located at 22 Bishopsgate, guests can enjoy the choice of three new restaurants; Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High, a 12-seat chef's table experience; and Lucky Cat and Lucky Cat Bar, known for its Asian-inspired cuisine. Plus, those who want to sharpen their skills in the kitchen Gordon Ramsay Academy elevates cookery knowledge and technique.
Gordon Ramsay Restaurants at 22 Bishopsgate
After swiftly being brought up in a lift, one of Europe’s fastest at eight metres per second, Lucky Cat and Lucky Cat Bar are London's highest dining experiences. Nestled on the 60th floor, the restaurant and menu is Asian inspired and features over 30 new dishes including soft shell crab maki, uni toast, and 'The World of Wagyu' with prime cuts from around the world.
When not distracted by the mesmerising work taking place in the open kitchen (from chefs working at the open sushi bar or the guest-facing hot kitchen) the 360-degree views take centre stage. The panoramic views frame London landmarks including Tower Bridge, The Shard, St. Paul’s Cathedral, and Battersea Power Station. The Lucky Cat Bar offers a more laid-back aesthetic, to enjoy the views over a variety of Japanese whisky, negronis or a martini from its exclusive martini menu.
Two floors down is the Gordon Ramsay Academy, a fun experience to hone in on cookery skills. Catering to all levels, it is designed to help boost confidence in the kitchen, from creating pillowy bao buns to perfecting steak; to making pasta from scratch to a tender beef Wellington.
Also located on the 60th floor is Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High, a 12-seat chef’s table plating up a contemporary take of neo-Nordic and Japanese-inspired flavours. Classics are reimagined by executive head chef James Goodyear, with each dish a culinary surprise. Begin with canapés which set the mood for the meal ahead, with highlights including his pecan parfait to the warm and fluffy Parker House Roll.
The interiors across Gordon Ramsay Restaurants at 22 Bishopsgate were designed by Russel Sage Studios. Using the sweeping cityscape vista as its focal point, the design studio used dark finishes and subtle lighting to minimise any glaring reflections in the windows. Key details centred on soft illuminations behind the main bar to cascading fabric to add textural variety without taking away the beauty of the views.
Speaking on the new opening founder Gordon Ramsay shared, ’I’ve been lucky enough to open restaurants all over the world, but there’s something truly unique about London. It’s where my journey began, and it’s the city I’m proud to call home. I couldn't be more excited to open three of our most iconic restaurants, all reimagined, taken to new heights, and built under one roof. All that and a place where anyone can come and level up their skills in the kitchen, it’s unbelievable. To offer exceptional food and drinks with some of the most stunning views of London’s skyline is truly amazing. It’s about creating something extraordinary for those who share our passion for great food and this incredible city.’
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
