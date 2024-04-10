Rent British musician Imogen Holst’s home via Modernist Estates

A single-storey house designed by H.T. Cadbury Brown for the British composer and musician Imogen Holst is now available to rent, for a limited time only, in the seaside town of Aldeburgh, Suffolk. Managed by Britten Pears Arts since 2010, the property is part of Modernist Estates’ exclusive collection of holiday rentals.

Step inside Imogen Holst’s home

Imogen Holst, a composer, conductor, educator and daughter of Gustav Hols, is celebrated for her work alongside British composer Benjamin Britten and her contributions to 20th-century classical music. As the artistic director of the Aldeburgh Festival of Music and the Arts, she also played a pivotal role in shaping the region’s cultural landscape.

The land where the house now stands was intended for a theatre for the Aldeburgh Festival. However, when plans fell through, Cadbury-Brown and his wife seized the opportunity to build their own home on the site. They also sold a portion of the land to Holst and financed the construction of her residence.

The house, featuring original furnishings belonging to Holst herself, provides the unique opportunity to discover her world. Upon entering, guests are greeted by a sized open-plan living room bathed in natural light, featuring original shelving, a fireplace and Holst’s writing desk. A soundproofed music room off the living area allows for uninterrupted musical pursuits, while the double bedroom and the well-equipped kitchen offer views of the garden.

Church Walk is available for a minimum two-night stay until 18 May 2024 and can accommodate up to two people. The property is surrounded by the rich cultural heritage of Aldeburgh and offers an ideal base for exploring the town’s surroundings, including nearby attractions such as The Red House, the former home of Benjamin Britten, and Snape Maltings.

modernistestates.com