Wander Hotel in Beijing is an ideal escape for serene moments of introspection

Renovated by Fon Studio, Wander Hotel adds organic symmetry to the adjacent Great Wall of China

Beijing Wander Hotel by Fon Studio
(Image credit: Qin Wei)
By Tianna Williams
published

Set in the quaint riverside valley, just upstream of Beijing's Yanqi Lake, Wander Hotel is ready to showcase their fresh renovation, inspired by its native surroundings. Fon Studio took on the task of renovating the three-story farmhouse to deliver a space that utilises the surrounding environment, providing a perfect experience to detach from daily routines and embrace moments of introspection.

Wander Hotel opens its doors in Beijing’s Yanqi Lake

Beijing Wander Hotel by Fon Studio

(Image credit: Qin Wei)

The design team embarked on a three-year transformation journey towards completing a hotel that provides a moment of serenity for those who visit. Delicately integrated into its surroundings, the farmhouse adds symmetry to the cascading views – a striking contrast to the curvature of the river and the meandering Great Wall in the distance.

Beijing Wander Hotel by Fon Studio

(Image credit: Qin Wei)

The building itself features a higher elevation on the northern end, which lowers towards the southern end. The Beijing-based studio removed the walls and floor slabs to create a ‘negative box,’ allowing for a clear view through the elevated height.

Beijing Wander Hotel by Fon Studio

(Image credit: Qin Wei)

The light follows the rhythm of the sun, while the movement of the trees casts shadows onto the windows of the interior walls. The ethereal harmony the building has with the environment creates an engaging spot for children to play.

The location is a stone-throw away from adventurous scenic hikes or relaxing in the courtyard sheltered by chestnut and walnut trees while observing the visiting egrets and squirrels. You can play board games or retreat to the quiet garden-style small terrace for a warm cup of tea.

Beijing Wander Hotel by Fon Studio

(Image credit: Qin Wei)

Fon Studio have prioritised the guests' relaxation by reducing the number of rooms and creating inviting public areas. The nine distinct guest rooms are on the second and third floors to embrace the finest views and present a family-friendly abode. The intricate details in each room – such as tucked away nooks, fun floor carpeting, and the functional furniture design made in recognisable house shapes – embody the playful energy of the hotel.

Nestled within the foot of the mountains, Wander Hotel emulates an unassuming space of relaxation for city dwellers to rely on for a serene escape and indulge in a calming distraction.

Beijing Wander Hotel by Fon Studio

(Image credit: Qin Wei)

Beijing Wander Hotel by Fon Studio

(Image credit: Qin Wei)

Beijing Wander Hotel by Fon Studio

(Image credit: Qin Wei)

Beijing Wander Hotel by Fon Studio

(Image credit: Qin Wei)

