Five Swiss hotels for design lovers
Inspiring stays for your next trip, these Swiss hotels will appeal to design and culture fans
In partnership with Switzerland Tourism
To explore Switzerland’s design cities, architectural landscapes, myriad galleries and museums is to travel the length and breadth of a small but spectacular and remarkably varied country. For visitors with an affinity for design culture, Swiss hotels – both grand and boutique – are a natural fit of form, function, materials and experience.
We made our selection from Switzerland’s Boutique & Design Hotels and Lodgings portfolio, which offers a variety of chic city destinations, creative concepts, and luxurious mountain hideaways. Small and refined, the boutique properties are characterised by individuality, artful aesthetics, and style. A clear and resolute design language is evident across furniture concepts, architecture, and atmosphere. Enjoy.
1. Hotel Locke am Platz, Zürich
Located in Zurich’s Enge quarter, surrounded by green parkland, magnificent villas and the waters of Lake Zurich, the Locke am Platz aparthotel (whose opening Wallpaper* reported in 2023) combines Swiss riviera style with luxurious, homely touches. Studio apartment interiors are created by London design firm Tatjana von Stein (formerly Sella Concept), which chose a mix of materials – velvet, chrome, wood, and marble – for contemporary elegance. Spacious layouts include kitchenettes, fast Wi-Fi and USB connections. There are also co-working areas, a bar, and a restaurant. The FIFA Museum is just across the street.
2. Volkshaus, Basel
A Kleinbasel institution for gastronomy, hospitality and conviviality since 1925, the Volkshaus Basel was recently reimagined by local architects Herzog & de Meuron. With rooms furnished in 1920s modernist style, the hotel’s large suites have terraces and spectacular views. Significant contemporary art is in the hotel’s DNA, and the leafy inner courtyard, elegant brasserie and the Imi Bar, styled by German artist Imi Knoebel, are all popular with local cultural and creative figures alike. Volkshaus Basel is just a short walk from the Rhine promenade, the Messe exhibition centre, and the city’s many theatres and museums
3. Hotel Schweizerhof Bern & Spa, Bern
London-based interior designer Maria Vafiadis furnished the Hotel Schweizerhof Bern & Spa with a deftly applied blend of French charm and English understatement. Luxurious touches include Lasa marble, glass mosaic, Japanese bathtubs and Bulgari products. The hotel offers 99 stylish rooms and suites, a conference centre and ballroom, a bar, a cigar lounge and a Sky Terrace with a panoramic views over Bern’s old city, a Unesco World Heritage Site.
4. Hotel Luganodante, Lugano
Modern Swiss hospitality resides in Lugano. Deploying Hotel Luganodante’s hyper-personalised pre-stay tool enables guests to select preferences including room temperature, minibar curation and even pillow choices. Book a table at Luganodante’s Flamel Bistrot for inspirational modern cuisine made from local produce (Bologna’s Rizoma Architetture has transformed a private rooftop vegetable garden), or enjoy cocktails in the Mixology Bar. A conservatory provides an alternative setting for a business meeting, while for relaxation, go to the Creative Box to play table tennis. The hotel’s parking garages are equipped with charging stations for EVs.
5. Hôtel Bristol, Geneva
An urban retreat, enveloped by the peace of the Mont-Blanc garden, Geneva’s Hôtel Bristol, originally built in 1851, was renovated in 2021 by local architecture practice TJCA. For the Bristol’s lobby, bar and reception spaces and its new, ‘Unique!’ rooms, French interior designer Annie Zéau referenced art deco to create themed concepts and colourful, luxurious suites. A visit to the hotel’s critically acclaimed Côté Square restaurant is highly recommended.
