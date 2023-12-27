Rebirth on the clifftops: Southern Ocean Lodge returns to full splendour
Following the country’s disastrous 2019 bushfires, Southern Ocean Lodge reopens in one of Australia’s wildest and most enchanting remote corners
After a $55 million rebuild, the luxury stay Southern Ocean Lodge is back following its devastation in the 2019 bushfires on Kangaroo Island. Now reopened in a 2.0 version, Kangaroo Island-born and original lodge architect Max Pritchard and his team have overseen the build entirely from scratch with an even more sustainable design.
Southern Ocean Lodge is Australia's first true luxury lodge
The new build by Max Pritchard Gunner Architects presents 23 guest suites – each with ocean and clifftop views – and a new four-bedroom Ocean Pavilion that stands alone on a clifftop. Additionally, there are three treatment rooms, a gymnasium, a sauna, and hot and cold plunge pools. South Australian-made design is championed in the hotel, with Jam Factory glass-blown lighting by Ross Gardam and custom furniture by Khai Liew, along with Australian brands such as Meek (bathware) and Artedomus (tiles) and bespoke tableware by Malcolm Greenwood and Grit Ceramics selected for the lodge.
A handcrafted limestone wall by local stonemason Scott Wilson features alongide a hand-picked Gyrofocus fireplace, with natural timbers and chemical-free paints, and innovative EcoSmart fireplaces used in suites. Using only regional produce and suppliers throughout the hotel, the lodge supports its local economy while creating the ultimate luxury stay for guests – all-day dining, an open bar, five signature Kangaroo Island experiences, and airport transfers are all-inclusive.
Kangaroo Island is widely known as ‘Australia’s Galapagos’ due to its diversity on land and in the sea. With more than one-third of the island designated as protected wilderness, safeguarding the landscape was of the utmost priority to the Baillie Lodges founders James and Hayley and architect Pritchard. Considering the lodge’s remote context and future in an ever-changing climate, they built the new lodge on the same footprint as the previous one, this time with innovative, sustainable features.
Passive design principles allow the building to store natural heat and encourage flow-through ventilation, while a hybrid solar and battery infrastructure allows the lodge to run off-grid in its remote location, ultimately reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption. In addition, they have increased rainwater harvesting and created boardwalks around the property to enable guests to leave plant life undisturbed. To counter any future bushfires, they have also planted 45,000 biodiverse fire-retardant succulents and native junipers across 200 acres of the property.
Situated amongst its precious natural environment, the newly reopened Southern Ocean Lodge champions its remote location and sets new benchmarks in sustainable luxury hospitality worldwide, directly from its quiet and untamed corner of the world.
From desert camps to beach retreats, here are six more luxury lodges to rest and recharge in the sun-kissed region.
southernoceanlodge.com.au
