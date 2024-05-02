Scribner’s Catskill Lodge introduces funky rounded cabins
Scribner’s Catskill Lodge tapped design firm Post Company for 11 new dodecagonal cabins
Hunter Mountain is a popular yet unfussy ski resort in the heart of the Catskill Mountains, just three hours north of New York City. The small but quaint town surrounding the slopes encompasses several motels, hotels and lodges that have been transformed into luxury accommodations over the past decade – especially as more and more city dwellers seek to discover the Hudson Valley region.
Scribner’s Catskill Lodge introduces The Rounds
Case in point is Scribner’s, a 1960s lodge turned full-service resort. Open throughout the year, the property offers 38 guest rooms, a pool, wellness rooms, a fire-side library, a robust garden, outdoor saunas, rolling meadows and even a ‘glice’ skating rink. Joining this extensive offering now is a series of 11 shrewdly designed cabin suites dubbed The Rounds, catering for urbanites looking for rest and relaxation.
Like most of Scribner’s spaces, the 11 detached geometrically laid out structures are a contemporary take on the huts often found in European ski resorts. The cabins, clad in vernacular wood shingles, feature vaulted ceilings, oculus exposures and strategically positioned windows that flood in ample amounts of natural light.
White walls give way to wide planked, lightly-toned wood panelling that carries through to the flooring, American king-sized bed pedestals, shelving and framing for expansive sunken living rooms appropriately shaped as semi-circles. Touches of blacked metal and marble appear in a careful sprinkling of furnishings, luminaires, bathroom fixtures and window trims.
This minimalist yet slightly textured scheme blends these spaces with the pristinely wild setting outside. Pops of bright colour are even more sparing while traditional-looking gas stoves imbue these spaces with literal and metaphorical warmth. There are also wrap-around porches, Japanese cedar soak tubs and writing desks.
‘The Rounds provide a retreat from the world in a space that purposefully allows nature to be the focus,’ said Leigh Salem, partner at Post Company, the Brooklyn and Jackson, Wyoming-based firm tasked with the comprehensive design of the new complex. ‘The environments encourage reflection, slow one’s pace and encourage the appreciation of the natural surroundings through framed views.’
Located on the somewhat remote northern edge of Scribner’s expansive property, the new cluster of yurt-like cabins centres around the new Apex Lounge, a shared space programmed as much for apres-ski libations as for early morning Yoga sessions. A blue limestone bar plays off a selection of contemporary furniture pieces by Michael Robbins and Brian Persico. Grain patterns in the precision-hewn stone play with subtle articulations in stools, tables and armchairs.
‘As our community has grown, we’ve continued to evolve and bring new experiences to help guests escape,’ says Marc Chodock, founder of Escape Hospitality, the company behind Schribner’s, ‘Now with The Rounds, guests can enjoy a more intimate and secluded setting, paired with exceptional and elevated service.’
Scribner’s Catskill Lodge is located at 13 Scribner Hollow Rd, Hunter
Adrian Madlener is a Brussels-born, New York-based writer, curator, consultant, and artist. Over the past ten years, he’s held editorial positions at The Architect’s Newspaper, TLmag, and Frame magazine, while also contributing to publications such as Architectural Digest, Artnet News, Cultured, Domus, Dwell, Hypebeast, Galerie, and Metropolis. In 2023, He helped write the Vincenzo De Cotiis: Interiors monograph. With degrees from the Design Academy Eindhoven and Parsons School of Design, Adrian is particularly focused on topics that exemplify the best in craft-led experimentation and sustainability.
