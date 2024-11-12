Mallorca’s ‘chocolate hotel’ celebrates six decades of Mediterranean panache

On what was most likely a sunny day in Mallorca in 1964, surrealist artist and sculptor Joan Miró penned a personal dedication in Hotel de Mar’s golden guest book, extolling its architecture. The storied hotel, with its boxy brown exterior – which locals still affectionately call ‘The Chocolate Hotel’ – had already captured his heart a few weeks after its opening.

60 years of Hotel de Mar

From his Son Boter studio, Miró had an ideal view of the hotel: its modernist lines and earthy tones set vividly against the Mediterranean backdrop. Envisioned by the late industrial designer José Antonio Coderch, the building remains a celebrated example of Mediterranean vernacular architecture and sees a design focused on clean, angular lines and an open layout that embraces the Mediterranean’s outdoor-centred lifestyle. Notably, all 307 rooms face outward, each featuring a private terrace shaded by vertical wooden slats.

Equally emblematic of Hotel de Mar’s aesthetic is its nostalgic, timeless atmosphere; several spaces still showcase the original custom furniture commissioned at its opening. Spanish design duo Alfonso Milá and Federico Correa brought the interiors and communal spaces to life, aligning with Coderch’s architectural vision. The ‘Scissor’ armchair by Milá and Correa remains a fixture, as does Miguel Milá’s ‘TMC’ lamp. Hotel de Mar’s interior design cohesively blends simple forms, glazed ceramics and glass railings.

In 2024, ‘The Chocolate Hotel’ celebrates 60 years as a timeless destination, cherished for its rich history, prime location and cultural ties. Gabriel Escarrer Julià, founder of Meliá Hotels International, acquired the property in 2016, leading preservation and restoration efforts to declare the hotel a historic site. ‘The opening of the Hotel de Mar Gran Meliá was a defining moment for Mallorca. The hotel brought a new standard of experiential luxury, blending high-end accommodations with a strong connection to the island’s natural beauty,’ recounts Escarrer Julià’s son and CEO of Meliá Hotels International, Gabriel Escarrer Jaume.

Tapping into the creative landscape that defines Hotel de Mar, one of the anniversary celebrations is the unveiling of ‘The Bombon Pool Club’, a collaboration with Italian designer Alberta Ferretti. In conjunction with the anniversary, Gran Meliá also released a collector’s edition coffee table book, Hotel de Mar 1964-2024: 60 años del Hotel de Chocolate. The limited-edition volume is both an artistic tribute to Coderch’s vision and a comprehensive chronicle of the hotel’s history.

Hotel de Mar is located at Passeig Illetes 7, 07181 ses Illetes, Illes Balears, Spain, melia.com

