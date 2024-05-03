Experience the height of Buenos Aires style at Hotel Casa Lucía

Hotel Casa Lucía is a new addition to Buenos Aires’ bijou Recoleta neighbourhood and is located in Edificio Mihanovich, once the tallest building in Latin America. The 20-storey building was commissioned in the 1920s by Nicolas Mihanovich, a shipping magnate who wanted an office complex tall enough to watch his own ships departing from Río de la Plata to neighbouring Uruguay.

Seek serenity at Hotel Casa Lucía

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Casa Lucía)

French hospitality company Accor acquired the property in 2000, by which point it was an abandoned residential complex, and transformed it into Argentina’s first Sofitel Hotel, which remained open for 14 years. In 2023, Unico Hotels rescued the property from abandonment again by enlisting the help of Torrado Arquitectos and Fernanda Schuch Studios to create Hotel Casa Lucía, drawing inspiration from Argentina’s golden age and catering to a new generation of sophisticated travellers.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Casa Lucía)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Casa Lucía)

Upon arrival, guests are greeted in the lobby lounge by a large-scale mural from local artist Cristina Codern. Between the two towers of the building is the glass-encased internal garden, where potted gomero trees, ficus, olive, various types of palms and other plants offset the space’s accents in linen, leather and wood. Elsewhere on the ground floor are two culinary options: Cantina Restaurant and Le Club Bacan.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Casa Lucía)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Casa Lucía)

The restaurant’s aesthetics offer a playful nod to Argentina’s polo culture, thanks to its elegant earth-toned colour scheme and punchy elements of red and green. Inspired by London clubs, meanwhile, Le Club Bacan mixes gold accents, wood panelling, terracotta-toned corduroy armchairs and handcrafted Argentine ceramics. With local DJs spinning sultry beats on select nights, the club draws a well-heeled crowd of locals and guests, who groove into the small hours while sipping some of the 400 varieties of Argentine wine curated by the sommelier.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Casa Lucía)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Casa Lucía)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Casa Lucía)

Meanwhile, the hotel’s 142 rooms and suites boast sleek modern furnishings, wooden panelling and a muted colour palette of creamy greys and whites. Evoking the valleys of the northwest province of Catamarca, lamps by Argentine artist Cristián Mohaded are woven in simbol, a traditional fibrous plant growing in the riverbanks of the region. A standout feature in many rooms is the balconies with river views and plenty of space for sun loungers, dining areas and al fresco showers. A fitness space and spa with a heated swimming pool is set to open later this spring.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Casa Lucía)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Casa Lucía)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Casa Lucía)

Hotel Casa Lucía is located at Arroyo 841, Buenos Aires

hotelcasalucia.com