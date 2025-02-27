Wallpaper* checks in at Granger Hotel: an intimate, maximalist charmer in San Diego

From the developers of The Guild Hotel, one of the few boutique stays in downtown San Diego, comes The Granger, an intimate 96-room hotel that aims to be both a refuge and a place of discovery. Stuffed inside a genteel Romanesque building from 1904, this Design Hotel property in the Gaslamp Quarter values privacy. It claims to be the first San Diego hotel strictly for guests’ (and their guests’) use. There’s no public restaurant, bar, or cafe. And, no, locals can’t just walk into the lobby to use it as a co-working space.

Owners Alvin Mansour and Kevin Mansour collaborated with designer Erika Baker to dream up photogenic and whimsical interiors that honour history (they used to house zoo animals here before it became an office tower) while championing modernity. Look-at-me decor, thoughtful amenities, and a central location deliver a promising foundation for one of the city’s most exciting new hotels.

One of San Diego’s liveliest downtown districts, the historic Gaslamp Quarter takes up about 16 square blocks and is full of restaurants, bars, and clubs. Its proximity to key infrastructure, as well as entertainment venues and office piles, has made it a popular homebase for visiting families, business travelers, and everything in between. For instance, the airport is less than five miles away, and the San Diego Convention Center (where big events like ComicCon are held) is even closer.

The immediate area around The Granger is stacked with Victorian buildings and all-glass skyscrapers. And must-visit culinary hotspots (from beloved taco joints to fancy restaurants) are within walking distance to the hotel; Little Italy, one of the trendiest dining hubs of the city, is the adjacent neighbourhood.

In partnership with owners Alvin Mansour and Kevin Mansour, first-time hospitality designer Erika Baker was tapped into turning this historic building into the dynamic, colourful space it is now. A fevered medley of textures and aesthetics define the intensely layered visual language of The Granger. Baker, a San Diego multi-hyphenate, turned to her experience and background as a performer, athlete and creative for inspiration. She often references, for instance, movement when discussing the way the three distinct sections of the lobby area interact with one another.

The nude artwork you’ll find in various nooks of the hotel? She drew them herself. And while most of The Granger’s furniture and accessories were custom-made, she sourced many of them, too. Hitting up antique shops and flea markets along the southern California coast, she filled up a truck with the 150-year-old American pottery, African sculptures, and framed paintings that now decorate the hotel.

While the Granger’s public spaces tend to be boastful, the guest rooms, though still playful, are a lot more pared down when it comes to design. The 96 rooms and suites may vary in size, but they feature a lot of the same furniture, whether it’s the peacock-shape (or fan) headboards, the stripe loveseats, or the antique area rugs. Because The Granger can never have too many animal references, you’ll also find leopard door handles and lamps with a bird as their base. One of Baker’s favourite pieces is the custom armoire, which is made mostly of rattan and blonde wood. Its shape mirrors the arched windows that wrap around the building’s fourth floor. Inside, find a very helpful clothing steamer.

Lodging categories include ADA-compliant rooms as well as units with two double beds instead of a single king. And, of course, there are larger corner suites that measure 550 square feet. The choice really comes down to whether you want a room with fabulous views of San Diego’s skyline or one that faces the interior courtyard, which offers a bit more quiet. (On weekend nights, this might make a difference.)

There is currently no minibar. While the staff can fill the existing fridge with soft drinks like sparkling water and juices per guests’ requests, a more fully fleshed out in-room beverage program is in the works, bolstered by the hotel’s plans to open a curated bottle shop. Every floor in the building, however, features a mini-pantry (located in the elevator bank) stocked with an espresso machine, a filtered water and ice station, and snacks, such as mixed nuts and chocolate.

The Granger doesn’t have an official restaurant, but a full breakfast, included in the room rate, is served in the 5th & Lox lounge at the far end of the lobby. Hot dishes, like scrambled eggs and pancakes, are prepared by the team at The Guild Hotel, The Granger’s older sister. Meanwhile, chunky muffins, flaky croissants, and crumbly scones come from Knead, a newly opened speciality bakery nearby.

Guests also have free use of the Parlor Room, just off the check-in counter. This sensually realised space with its leopard print carpet, subtle nude drawings, and generally moody vibe acts as the hotel’s drinking den, featuring clever takes on classic cocktails (crafted by the bar team at The Guild) and snackable treats like marinated olives and brownie sundaes.

There’s an easy-going pace to the service at The Granger, where everyone is attentive but never overbearing. Staff allows guests to enjoy the hotel as they would their own home so don’t expect to be inundated with questions about how you’re enjoying your stay or if you need anything. But everyone is helpful when needed, like at check-in when you’re handed a welcome drink of your choice: maybe a cup of coffee, maybe water, maybe a Negroni, maybe a glass of something with bubbles.

Let’s face it: The Gaslamp isn’t San Diego’s most desirable neighbourhood. Surrounded by loud nightclubs and corporate hotels, The Granger stands out as an intimate, design-forward sanctuary, which is exactly what its owners are aiming for. No, it’s not loaded with amenities, but with its eye-catching style and the basics done as well as they are, this newcomer has the potential to rise as the city’s latest must-book hotel.

Granger Hotel is located at 964 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, United States; grangerhotel.com; Rates: from $300.