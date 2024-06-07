Discover Grace Hotel Santorini’s infinity suites and their blue-and-white allure

Grace Hotel Santorini is that quintessential Aegean hotel that offers perfect-picture postcard views of the Greek island's iconic blue-and-white landscape. The hotel, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, launched to wide acclaim over ten years ago to a design by Divercity Architects (also behind Hotel Grace La Margna St Moritz) and mplusm architects – but it has not rested on its laurels. The hospitality group has just announced the launch of two new infinity suites, added to the Grace campus offering and completed in spring, just in time for the island's busy summer season.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Grace Hotel Santorini)

Tour Grace Hotel Santorini and its transportive infinity suites

The two suites, crafted by Athens architecture studio Lab11, are a unique proposition among Grace's other 21 accommodations on offer. They were designed with the complete freedom and romance their Santorini Island location inspires – featuring a private entrance and providing unparalleled views of the Aegean Sea and the local natural landmark, Skaros Rock.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Grace Hotel Santorini)

Sleek lines effortlessly blend the well-known traditional Greek island architecture styles and contemporary minimalist architecture. Meanwhile, large openings bring the outside context in at every turn.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Grace Hotel Santorini)

During their stay, guests can enjoy the island's culinary delights at their private heated infinity pools, terraces with sun loungers, as well as private dining areas. Grace Hotel Santorini's food offering is prepared by Michelin-starred chef Lefteris Lazarou.

Meanwhile, king-sized bedrooms with luxury natural-fibre mattresses, a private bar and cocktail prep area, and spa-like marble bathrooms that include a steam room make for a restful and fun stay – whether the visitor's goal is relaxation, entertaining or anything in between.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Grace Hotel Santorini)

The intimate, adults-only hotel now totals 23 luxurious rooms, suites, and a villa. It was designed to blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living, using sculptural yet clean lines and natural materials that feel at home amid the local vernacular architecture. Set in Santorini’s popular Imerovigli village, just 15 minutes from famed Oía, the property is smartly located too.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Grace Hotel Santorini)

aubergeresorts.com