Dorothea Hotel in Budapest fuses contemporary elements with patrician panache
Renovated by Lissoni & Parnerts, Dorothea Hotel occupies a trio of historic buildings in the Hungarian capital
The new Dorothea Hotel in the heart of Budapest honours the legacy of Maria Dorothea of Württemberg, a 19th-century Archduchess of Austria and a pivotal figure in the city’s cultural history. Born from the fusion of three fabled structures (the neo-Renaissance Weber, art nouveau Mahart, and modernist Münnich buildings), the hotel now stands as a unified whole following a considerate redevelopment led by Lissoni & Partners.
Discover noble ambition at Dorothea Hotel, Budapest
Piero Lissoni, the Italian architect behind the transformation, likens the process to tailoring, preserving the buildings’ essence, yet breathing new life into them. ‘We approached the restoration with the utmost respect,’ notes Lissoni. ‘Preserving the façades was paramount, as was maintaining contextual harmony within the cityscape.’
Part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, the hotel includes 216 guest rooms and suites divided into contemporary and heritage designs, along with private residences. At the heart of the project is a new top-floor level, offering panoramic vistas of Budapest’s historic landmarks, and the conversion of three small courtyards into a single expansive one with an all-season covered garden. The courtyard-facing façades boast mainly glass elements, complemented by wooden balconies and vertical features.
The interiors pay homage to Budapest’s cultural heritage while injecting playful, contemporary elements in the form of the traditional Zsolnay tiles adorning the staircase, a collaborative photographic project with local artist Zoltán Tombor, and the Hungarian sujtás motif used as a pattern on the hallway carpets.
Dining options currently include a bar and deli with blue shingles referencing the Danube, and the leafy Pavilion restaurant, which follows a farm-to-table concept.
marriott.com, lissoniandpartners.com
A version of this article appears in the April 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
Cutting-edge sound machines celebrate the independent spirit
Synths, effects, and even toys – these sound machines offer up new adventures in music creation, and showcase the idiosyncratic world of low-volume tech production
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Matteo Cibic’s bar unit for Visionnaire is inspired by 1970s automotive design
‘Siona’ bar unit, by Matteo Cibic for Visionnaire, is among our Salone del Mobile 2024 highlights, previewed in May Wallpaper*, on sale 11 April
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
New York's Leica store echoes the brand's blend of heritage and innovation
Leica store throws open its doors in New York's Meatpacking District, courtesy of Brooklyn based Format Architecture Office
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
10 colourful hotels to inspire your 2024 escapes
10 colourful hotels to discover in 2024, from dream-like mountain retreats to design-led city escapes, selected by Wallpaper* travel editor Sofia de la Cruz
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
W Budapest opens on the city’s sumptuous UNESCO World Heritage site
W Budapest offers an eclectic mix of neo-Renaissance architecture, diverse gastronomy and Hungarian heritage
By Daniel Scheffler Published
-
The David Citadel — Jerusalem, Israel
By Lauren Ho Last updated
-
Deak St. Kitchen and Kupola Lounge — Budapest, Hungary
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
Spiler — Budapest, Hungary
By Lauren Ho Last updated