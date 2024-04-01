Dorothea Hotel in Budapest fuses contemporary elements with patrician panache

The new Dorothea Hotel in the heart of Budapest honours the legacy of Maria Dorothea of Württemberg, a 19th-century Archduchess of Austria and a pivotal figure in the city’s cultural history. Born from the fusion of three fabled structures (the neo-Renaissance Weber, art nouveau Mahart, and modernist Münnich buildings), the hotel now stands as a unified whole following a considerate redevelopment led by Lissoni & Partners.

Discover noble ambition at Dorothea Hotel, Budapest

The new hotel is partially located in the art nouveau Mahart building, the former HQ of the Hungarian River and Sea Shipping Company, which dates from 1913 (Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)

Piero Lissoni, the Italian architect behind the transformation, likens the process to tailoring, preserving the buildings’ essence, yet breathing new life into them. ‘We approached the restoration with the utmost respect,’ notes Lissoni. ‘Preserving the façades was paramount, as was maintaining contextual harmony within the cityscape.’

A large glass chandelier hangs above the reception desk (Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)

Indoor architecture at Dorothea Hotel (Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)

The Conference Room at Dorothea Hotel (Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)

Part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, the hotel includes 216 guest rooms and suites divided into contemporary and heritage designs, along with private residences. At the heart of the project is a new top-floor level, offering panoramic vistas of Budapest’s historic landmarks, and the conversion of three small courtyards into a single expansive one with an all-season covered garden. The courtyard-facing façades boast mainly glass elements, complemented by wooden balconies and vertical features.

Rooms at Dorothea Hotel (Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)

Rooms at Dorothea Hotel (Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)

Rooms at Dorothea Hotel (Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)

The interiors pay homage to Budapest’s cultural heritage while injecting playful, contemporary elements in the form of the traditional Zsolnay tiles adorning the staircase, a collaborative photographic project with local artist Zoltán Tombor, and the Hungarian sujtás motif used as a pattern on the hallway carpets.

Lobby at Dorothea Hotel (Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)

Corridors at Dorothea Hotel (Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)

The pavilion at Dorothea Hotel (Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)

The contemporary lounge and library in the former Weber building (Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)

The Spa at Dorothea Hotel (Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)

Dining options currently include a bar and deli with blue shingles referencing the Danube, and the leafy Pavilion restaurant, which follows a farm-to-table concept.

Anton Bar Deli (Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)

Anton Bar Deli (Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)

Anton Bar Deli (Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)

marriott.com, lissoniandpartners.com

