Modern Hungarian folklore awaits at the Marcel Wanders-designed Kimpton BEM hotel in Budapest
Kimpton BEM Budapest, a 19th-century mansion turned luxury hotel, begins an exuberant new chapter in the capital’s old town
Budapest’s District II, on the Buda side of the Hungarian capital, is leafy and residential, a serene contrast to the tourist-thronged streets of Pest. Here, overlooking the Danube, the Kimpton BEM Budapest has fittingly sprouted as a fashionable, urban reprieve. Part of the IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio, the swank 127-key property was designed by the prolific Amsterdam-based Marcel Wanders as a mesmerising fairy tale on the former 19th-century Radetzky Barracks site.
Tour Kimpton BEM Budapest
When guests enter the lobby, they are welcomed with glasses of bubbly from Kreinbacher, one of Hungary’s most celebrated sparkling wine producers. This moment of pause blissfully allows for taking in the exuberant atmosphere. Planted underneath concave ceilings are reception desks embellished with purple and green floral motifs that draw from Hungarian folklore. They also call to mind the country’s famed Zsolnay porcelain designs and 19th- and 20th-century artist Miksa Róth’s vivid mosaic creations, revealing ‘a depth of detailing,’ points out Wanders, found throughout the hotel.
The lobby, strewn with cocooning seating, entices visitors to embark on a mythological journey; one that is heightened by the large-scale golden stag showcased in a stained-glass atrium. Fables and legends passed down through generations are an intriguingly important aspect of Hungarian culture, and Wanders spent ample time delving into this mystical heritage.
His research, for example, prompted him to adorn the moody blue Bar Huso with greenery and orb-shaped art installations depicting fantastical underwater creatures as a subtle homage to Huso Huso, the beluga sturgeon appearing in such tales. A statue of the mighty Turul bird, another storied symbol, presides over the courtyard. Revitalising these age-old traditions and imbuing them with contemporary relevance was key to Wanders’ design narrative, for ‘it connects to people, it connects to history, and it makes our lives bigger,’ he explains.
Whilst poring over Hungarian poetry and literature, Wanders also discovered ‘a subdued but always present melancholia. It’s so incredible and I had to find a way to put it in,’ he adds. ‘It’s difficult because it’s an emotional expression, but I think we did it through colour and storytelling.’
Find Kimpton BEM Budapest at Bem József tér 3, Budapest 1027, Hungary, ihg.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Alia Akkam is a native New Yorker living in Budapest. She writes about interiors, hotels, travel, food, culture and drinks. She is also an Academy Chair for World’s 50 Best Bars.
-
Henry Zankov is the knitwear non-conformist making fashion’s favourite sweaters
‘It's about pushing the boundaries of what knitwear can be,’ says Henry Zankov, whose exuberant New York-based label is already beloved by fashion insiders
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Wild beauties: high jewellery dripping with drama
The latest high jewellery collections are fantastic and flamboyant, drawing on a wealth of influences, from a Chopin composition and César Ritz to crocodiles and colour refraction
By Hannah Silver Published
-
This Sydney house is a family's stylish seaside sanctuary
This Sydney house is a young family's suburban dream come true thanks to Alexandra Kidd Interior Design and Rich Carr Architects
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Dorothea Hotel in Budapest fuses contemporary elements with patrician panache
Renovated by Lissoni & Partners, Dorothea Hotel occupies a trio of historic buildings in the Hungarian capital
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
10 colourful hotels to inspire your 2024 escapes
10 colourful hotels to discover in 2024, from dream-like mountain retreats to design-led city escapes, selected by Wallpaper* travel editor Sofia de la Cruz
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
W Budapest opens on the city’s sumptuous UNESCO World Heritage site
W Budapest offers an eclectic mix of neo-Renaissance architecture, diverse gastronomy and Hungarian heritage
By Daniel Scheffler Published
-
Deak St. Kitchen and Kupola Lounge — Budapest, Hungary
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
Spiler — Budapest, Hungary
By Lauren Ho Last updated