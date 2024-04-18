Enjoy ocean and jungle bliss at Bespoke Tulum’s residences in Mexico
Bespoke Tulum is an exclusive hospitality complex designed by Muro Rojo Arquitectura on Mexico’s Caribbean coastline
The tranquil Tankah Bay welcomes Bespoke Tulum, a new collection of 22 sophisticated residences, to its design-led hospitality offerings. The opening follows Namron Hospitality’s locally rooted collection of luxury boutique hotels and restaurants across Mexico.
Surrounded by luscious jungle on one side and the Caribbean Sea on the other, Bespoke Tulum residences sit on one of the most beautiful stretches of the Riviera Maya. The properties, available long-term or short-term, offer the best of both home-style and hotel living and promise a serene oasis away from the crowds of Tulum itself.
Embrace tranquillity at Bespoke Tulum residences
The villas and apartments include from one to four bedrooms, and each has a spacious living room and kitchen. Guests can get together at the exclusive communal amenities, which include an expansive terrace, a private beach club with an infinity pool overlooking the ocean, various lounge spaces, a gym suite, a spa and a modern Mexican restaurant dubbed Icaro.
The property’s original structure, known as ‘The Castle’, was revamped by Mexican architecture firm Muro Rojo Arquitectura, whose striking design sought to create an environment ‘where guests can experience a setting that reflects ancient traditions while embracing contemporary luxury’. The building’s contemporary vertical shapes in earthy hues perfectly complement the area’s natural setting.
Inside, modern spaces with bohemian touches typical to the region emerge. All properties boast a collection of furniture pieces, textiles and objets d’art crafted by Mexican artisans, which creates an inviting atmosphere that mirrors the warmth of a home.
In line with Namron Hospitality’s sustainability ethos, Bespoke Tulum visitors will be encouraged to sign the Tulum Pledge: a promise to leave the location even better than they found it through respecting the company’s eco-conscious initiatives, such as a ban on single-use plastics and the provision of waste composting and recycling areas.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
