Anandes Hotel in Mykonos is a love letter to the island’s allure
Anandes is a luxury boutique hotel designed by Studio Bonarchi, right in the heart of the Cycladic town
Nestled in a corner on the Greek island of Mykonos, less than a 15-minute drive from the airport, Anandes Hotel perches above Mykonos old town, lapping up vast Aegean sea views and rolling Cycladic architecture. The luxury boutique hotel is an ode to the island’s timeless allure, with a sense of calm at the core of its design. The crisp white building lies low and unassuming, receiving a cooling breeze – much welcomed in the blazing sun.
Anandes Hotel, Mykonos
Anandes is the vision of Karim El Chiaty, vice chairman of Travco Group, a travel and tourism company based in Egypt. El Chiaty’s connection to Mykonos dates back to the 1970s, when he started vacationing there with his parents every summer. ‘It was always a place of vacation, never business,’ the hotelier tells Wallpaper*. ‘When [Travco Group acquired] the property, the seller wanted it to stay as authentic as possible and for us to bring back [a sense of the island’s] simple elegance. It is my duty to make a long-lasting contribution, not something that is going to cause more traffic or frustration.’
Studio Bonarchi took on the challenge of designing the property, blending traditional elements with a sophisticated Cycladic style. From the outside, Anandes offers a brutalist feel with its minimal white façade, but it is elegantly softened at the edges.
‘The theme throughout consists of blue and white, with bronze metal touches,’ says El Chiaty. ‘This might be considered a cliché, but it hasn’t been used as much recently.’ The interiors are far from a stereotype, with French furniture and bouclé sofas, and contemporary art, including large paintings, graphics and sculptures, carefully curated from El Chiaty’s personal collection, adorning the lobby space.
The hotel boasts 42 suites, all offering exceptional ocean views, and some with their own infinity pool, plunge pool or private balcony overlooking the town. The buildings are crafted from natural stone and embossed pine wood painted white to add texture.
Inside, custom-made travertine side tables are interchangeable for guests to make the space their own. The designers worked hard to elevate the ceilings, something rarely seen in buildings around the island but which adds a breezy and airy feel to the rooms. Other details include the deepest shade of navy accenting the end of wood beams and door frames; portable speakers; and hand-placed stones in the hallway, making for a mosaic runway.
After a day spent exploring the island, whether that be lounging at a secluded beach bar or venturing around the historic town, guests can rely on the hotel’s restaurant, La Petite Maison (LPM), for a pick-me-up meal or drink.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
The LPM menu delivers signature French Riviera flair with Greek influences. Starters include sea bass ceviche with truffle ponzu, and burrata and tomato tartine, with mains encompassing an expansive list of fresh fish, lamb cutlets and grilled prawns. The dessert menu presents the creamiest crème brûlée, New York-style cheesecake, and Moorish French toast.
The restaurant caters to hotel guests during the day and is open to the public for dinner, creating a unique oasis before Mykonos’ vibrant nightlife commences. A live DJ adds to the laissez-faire scene.
Anandes Hotel is located at Street of Fine Arts, Mykonos, anandeshotel.com
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
