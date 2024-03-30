Inside the lavish, members-only Core Club New York
Core Club opens a new flagship in New York, boasting top-tier hospitality and entertainment, and a terrace with panoramic Manhattan views
Members-only Core Club has stood tall as an epitome of elite living since its establishment in 2005, and currently offers exclusive memberships that cost up to $100,000 a year. The brand recently debuted its new flagship location at 711 Fifth Avenue in New York, boasting swanky outdoor spaces, panoramic views of Manhattan, top-tier hospitality and a magnificent lobby designed by Peter Marino.
Core Club New York at 711 Fifth Avenue
‘It’s a pivotal moment in our Core Club story,’ says founder and CEO Jennie Enterprise. ‘From the beginning, Core Club has been committed to curating a global community of relentlessly curious individuals that are energised by cultural exploration, committed to community engagement, inspired by original perspectives, and dedicated to enjoying life without compromise. With this new landmark location, we take our founding vision into a thrilling new chapter.’
The ambitious and timeless design of Core Club New York comes from the creative minds of Marijana Radovic and Marco Bonelli of m2atelier, who are also behind the Milan location (along with a Milan apartment for a DJ that we explored in 2022) and the upcoming branch in San Francisco.
Radovic tells Wallpaper*, ‘We see Core Club as a space in time and a way of moving through the world. We wanted to support all facets of daily life and create distinct settings and atmospheres that would stimulate connection and engagement, but also allow freedom and independence.’
At the heart of Core Club New York, chef Michele Brogioni leads an exceptional culinary experience, offering diverse Italian-inspired flavours and Wine Library tastings guided by sommelier Yannick Benjamin. The Culinary Lab features a rotating line-up of esteemed chefs, while the Speakeasy Lounge offers small plates influenced by international cuisines.
Members can enjoy wellness experiences at The Dangene Institute or indulge in bespoke skincare treatments. Notably, the 15th floor features 11 suites spanning 500 to 750 sq ft, along with spa treatment rooms, a salon, and grooming services.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
