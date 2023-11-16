Raffles Boston inaugurates The Long Bar, offering design and memories to last a lifetime

Shortly after opening its first North American property in Boston, Raffles Hotels and Resorts now introduces The Long Bar, designed by Studio Paolo Ferrari. Situated on the 17th floor of the newly established guest room/condominium tower, The Long Bar delivers the perfect blend of New England metropolis history, timeless design, and impressive skyline views from its adjoining terrace.

Raffles Boston inaugurates The Long Bar, designed by Studio Paolo Ferrari

(Image credit: Courtesy of Studio Paolo Ferrari)

Open for three meal services daily and transforming into a vibrant late-night cocktail lounge, The Long Bar is a testament to Studio Paolo Ferrari's commitment to crafting a future classic. Paolo Ferrari, the firm's principal, shares, ‘Our goal was to create a future classic, honouring Boston's heritage while also looking forward. This was about creating an establishment that both hotel guests and locals would love to return to again and again.’

Drawing inspiration from the grandeur of iconic institutions such as the Harvard Club, the design echoes the monumental civic architecture of early 20th-century Boston. Melding modernist elements with classic influences, the interior design emphasises longevity through the use of solid wood, precious stone, and cast plaster. Unique features, such as carved block arches made of travertine, impart a sense of enduring elegance, complemented by a herringbone-pattern oak floor, spring green banquettes, and midcentury-inspired luminaires that contribute to a timeless ambiance.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Studio Paolo Ferrari)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Studio Paolo Ferrari)

‘We wanted The Long Bar to express a quality of longevity, to feel as though it's always been around,’ Ferrari notes. ‘Our ambition was to create something much more than what's expected. This was achieved by harnessing the quality of age-old craft traditions and the sculptural treatment of materials like solid wood, precious stone, and cast plaster.’

The thoughtful curation of the space encourages guest interaction, featuring low-lying furnishings, a well-proportioned bar, and alcove-embedded table settings. Custom-made lighting, furniture, hardware, and finishes, crafted by master artisans, add a unique identity to The Long Bar.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Studio Paolo Ferrari)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Studio Paolo Ferrari)

A standout feature of the space is the honed-finished Paonazzo stone bar with a sculpturally organic profile and a fluted bronze front bar inspired by Georgian architecture. The bar is complemented by a high-gloss, piano-lacquered wood cabinet, reminiscent of art deco and 1950s Amoebic Modernism. The adjoining terrace extends the theme of timeless quality with black and white flooring, rectilinear planters, and gridded metal chairs, offering a picturesque outdoor space.

‘The bar cabinet epitomises the very classic, great room bar setting I've come to love and wanted The Long Bar to emulate. It meets the basic functional needs but also hits that emotional point of glassware being an essential part of a good bar experience.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Studio Paolo Ferrari)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Studio Paolo Ferrari)

