First look at Maison 3, an eclectic new Parisian bar for sleepless nights

Steps away from the plush Palais Royal district in Paris, Maison 3 is a bar with as much contemporary edge as risqué history. The building, once an avant-garde theatre under the stewardship of actress and singer Agnès Capri – which hosted French chanteuses such as Juliette Gréco, Barbara, and Edith Piaf – eventually became Le Tigre by l'Alternative, an underground nightclub. The venue has since survived countless transformations before its current rebirth under the vision of its new owner, Olivier Vernin.

Maison 3, Paris

Far from merely reinterpreting the space, Vernin has transformed the venue into a reflection of his vision. Its enigmatic name, inspired by the symbolic third house of the zodiac – linked to connection and communication – hints at its deeper purpose: to bring people together, celebrate life, and nurture relationships. Not coincidentally, it also reflects Vernin’s passion for astrology.

At this enigmatic music bar, social pretences are left behind at the understated white entrance. The door policy, ensuring a balance of warmth and exclusivity, is managed by Jenny Bel’Air, a legendary figure from Paris’ Palace nightclub. Her presence imbues the space with a hint of intrigue, and nods to the city’s glamorous past while setting the tone for its modern-day revellers.

Inside, the venue is a sensory masterpiece, brought to life by French interior architecture agency Les Beaux Jours. The design fuses textures and eras, from banquettes dressed in sumptuous fabrics by Métaphores and Kvadrat to vintage lighting fixtures. The centrepiece – a dazzling marble bar blending art deco with Memphis flair – anchors the room in intimate sophistication. Handpicked treasures from the Saint-Ouen flea market add a touch of soul, while other playful details include mirror-ball mosaics in the restrooms and a bespoke installation lighting the pocket-size dance floor.

Signature cocktails such as Burning Love, Cock Corico, and Padam Panam stand out among an extensive menu of more than 60 beverages and are best enjoyed during the handpicked artistic performances and live DJ sessions that define the pulse of Maison 3 – phones tucked away in the cloakroom and the focus shifted entirely to the present moment.

Maison 3 is located at 5 Rue Molière, 75001 Paris, France, @maison3.paris

