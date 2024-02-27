Jac’s on Bond channels 1990s New York cool

Authentic Hospitality, known for New York City venues including Pebble Bar and Ray’s, unveils its latest gem, Jac’s on Bond, a NoHo bar nestled in a historic 1831 townhouse.

The location was previously home to The Smile, and the new venture inherits a legacy enriched by its regulars (among them the late Jack Champlin, a fashion illustrator and New York art-scene fixture, to whom Jac’s owes its name).

Jac’s on Bond offers neighbourhood-inspired cocktails and bites

Drawing inspiration from the Jazz Age, Jac’s on Bond offers a relaxed ambience where locals, artists, and intellectuals converge to savour drinks, bites, and a game of pool. Embracing a community-centric ethos, the establishment collaborates with NoHo residents such as documentary photographer Janette Beckman, whose evocative images from the 1980s and 1990s music scene, featuring the likes of Run-DMC, EPMD, and Gang Starr, adorn the walls and infuse the space with raw energy.

The back room at Jac's on Bond (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

A photograph by Janette Beckman (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

Downtown streetwear designer Angelo Baque of Awake NY adds his touch by designing the staff uniforms. Meanwhile, design power couple John and Christine Gachot of Gachot Studios infuse Jac’s on Bond with a nostalgic yet contemporary pulse. They note: ‘The design took a nod from 1990s New York bars like Café Tabac and Pravda. A new neighbourhood favourite, the bar is authentic and warm, as well as dark and glowy. With minimal signage, it’s not screaming for attention, but it’s the spot where everyone wants to be.’



Elegantly appointed with wood floors, whitewashed walls, and subtle lighting, Jac’s on Bond exudes understated sophistication. Bronze accents, velvet banquettes, and honed marble accents elevate the space, while original stone walls add texture throughout. Deep terracotta back-painted glass tabletops are inserted into the overall neutral palette. The venue’s downstairs event space, set to open post-launch, promises an intimate event setting within historic wine storage caves.

A photograph by Janette Beckman (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

Curated by Jeremiah Stone and Fabian von Hauske of Wildair and Michelin-starred Contra, the Jac’s on Bond menu boasts an array of New York-style small bites and inventive cocktails. Highlights include Jac’s meatball skewers and the tantalising creamsicle pie, complemented by signature drinks such as the Rum-Com and the BBOF, each shaken to perfection.

The BBOF cocktail (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

The Rum Com cocktail (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

jacsonbond.com