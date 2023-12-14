Intervals Bar in Hong Kong International Airport focuses on the journey before the destination

In a bid to enhance the pre-flight passenger experience at Hong Kong International Airport, local hospitality company Plaza Premium Group has unveiled Intervals, just in time for its 25th anniversary.

Located on the Sky Bridge, which spans a taxiway 28m above the ground between Terminal 1 and T1 Satellite Concourse, the new cocktail and dining spot offers elevated views of the runway from floor-to-ceiling windows that shed natural light onto a space designed by Australian architect Mitchel Squires.

(Image credit: Photography: AVT Studio. Courtesy of Intervals Bar)

Taking his cues from the bar’s concept of the ‘interval’ – a space between two points – Squires’ design is revealed through the infinite form of a circle and the idea that in an airport, you are neither here nor there. And so, in shades of moss-green with brass and marble accents, organically shaped custom-made furnishings and curved motifs feature throughout – from the oval bar at the entrance to the light fittings such as Luceplan’s ‘Amisol’ disc-shaped pendant lights, which are suspended above the central dining area, located along one side of the L-shaped space.

(Image credit: Photography: AVT Studio. Courtesy of Intervals Bar)

Seating lines the expansive windows, but for more privacy, the cocooning semicircular booths that face the runway are the best spot to experience this immersive and interactive concept.

The drinks menu features a series of alcoholic and alcohol-free options curated to suit whatever ‘interval’ you have before boarding. Each selection is inspired by the passing of time, such as the 30-minute ‘Fruiting’, which is based on the life of a plant and features four beautifully presented mini cocktails starting from the Grappa-based ‘Green’ and ending with the coconut-flavoured bourbon-based ‘Fallen’.

(Image credit: Photography: AVT Studio. Courtesy of Intervals Bar)

These are paired with a food menu also suited to the amount of time you have, from breakfast dishes like the salmon eggs benedict to main course meals such as the lobster and prawn spaghetti. For some variety, there is a pinchos menu with delicious bites such as prawn toast with XO mayo; Turkish meatballs with pickled japaleño; and caramelised banana and peanut butter waffle made from croissant pastry.

(Image credit: Photography: AVT Studio. Courtesy of Intervals Bar)

(Image credit: Photography: AVT Studio. Courtesy of Intervals Bar)

Love or hate them, airports are a part of modern-day life, and the arrival of Intervals is a place to slow down and enjoy the journey before the destination.

intervalsbar.com