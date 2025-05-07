A new photo book and exhibition capture an intimate journey through Peru
At Photo London, an exhibition and limited edition Belmond book capture the beauty of Peru via the Andean Express, taken on film
Celebrated at this year's Photo London 2025 (15-18 May) the work of photographer Colin Dodgson is spotlighted with an intimate journey through the Andes. His photographs mark a four-day journey onboard the Andean Explorer, A Belmond Train, in Peru.
Discover the photographic world of Colin Dodgson, for Belmond, at Photo London
The photographer's work will join original commissions by over 15 artists, including Chris Rhodes, Coco Capitán and François Halard, and capture the extraordinary journey onboard two legendary trains - the Andean Explorer, and the Eastern & Oriental Express.
From Cusco to Arequipa, with stops at Lake Titicaca, the floating island of Uro, the Colca Canyon and the market at La Raya, the American photographer reveals a warm atmosphere of each given place. The images, which are caught on film, are captured with a warm, muted glow which evokes the heat and dry environment.
This exhibition titled ‘I lost my train of thought’ is also accompanied with a photographic book based on the Andean Explorer for Belmond’s limited edition book series 'As seen by' , which saw the works from Coco Capitán, Letizia Le Fur and Rosie Marks in three books at Photo London last year.
‘From about the age of 12 to 20, all I thought about was surfing,’ shared Dodgson, who grew up in Southern California. A sport which requires focus and knowledge on changing currents, tides and wind, it helped Dodgson to bring patience and openness into his photographic approach.
‘When I travel, I try to expand my visual language. I never want to get to the point where I’ve exhausted a subject. I want to keep seeing, to keep learning. I don’t want to be redundant, as in typical travel photography, but to take the ingredients and make something new out of them,’ shared the photographer.
Further inspiration varies between compositions of paintings from The Dutch Golden Age, to vast landscapes and everyday objects. This can be seen throughout his imagery from potatoes grown at 4200 metres above sea level, to stones, plastic bottles, and market stall set ups.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Through film photography Dodgson captures the fleeting nature of the environment he is in, which marks another great contributor to Belmond’s book series which invites contemporary photographers to showcase destinations through their own unique lens.
Photo London is at Somerset House from 15-18 May 2025 photolondon.org
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
Timeless yet daring, this Marylebone penthouse 'floats' on top of a grand London building
A Marylebone penthouse near Regent’s Park by design studio Wendover is transformed into a light-filled family home
-
Lighter laptops with weightier AI: Microsoft Surface Laptop 13” and Surface Pro 12”
The headline feature of the new Surface Laptop 13” and Surface Pro 12” from Microsoft is ultra-long battery life. What the company really wants you to do is spend more time conversing with Copilot
-
Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo on curating the perfect Met Gala table: ‘They share my honesty’
The LA-based founder of Fear of God takes Wallpaper* behind the scenes of his preparations for the Met Gala 2025, dressing guests who span the worlds of art, film and fashion, including Yara Shahidi, Ryan Coogler, Arthur Jafa and Andre Walker
-
A new book captures the kitschy allure of Japanese ‘love hotels’
For his latest project, French photographer François Prost documents the whimsical façades that characterise these erotic roadside venues.
-
All aboard the world’s most luxurious train journeys
Stay on track with our pick of the most luxurious train journeys around the world, whether in 1920s-style opulence or contemporary chic
-
Statera — Lima, Peru