Celebrated at this year's Photo London 2025 (15-18 May) the work of photographer Colin Dodgson is spotlighted with an intimate journey through the Andes. His photographs mark a four-day journey onboard the Andean Explorer, A Belmond Train, in Peru.

Discover the photographic world of Colin Dodgson, for Belmond, at Photo London

(Image credit: Colin Dodgson)

The photographer's work will join original commissions by over 15 artists, including Chris Rhodes, Coco Capitán and François Halard, and capture the extraordinary journey onboard two legendary trains - the Andean Explorer, and the Eastern & Oriental Express.

(Image credit: Colin Dodgson)

From Cusco to Arequipa, with stops at Lake Titicaca, the floating island of Uro, the Colca Canyon and the market at La Raya, the American photographer reveals a warm atmosphere of each given place. The images, which are caught on film, are captured with a warm, muted glow which evokes the heat and dry environment.

(Image credit: Colin Dodgson)

This exhibition titled ‘I lost my train of thought’ is also accompanied with a photographic book based on the Andean Explorer for Belmond’s limited edition book series 'As seen by' , which saw the works from Coco Capitán, Letizia Le Fur and Rosie Marks in three books at Photo London last year.

(Image credit: Colin Dodgson)

‘From about the age of 12 to 20, all I thought about was surfing,’ shared Dodgson, who grew up in Southern California. A sport which requires focus and knowledge on changing currents, tides and wind, it helped Dodgson to bring patience and openness into his photographic approach.

(Image credit: Colin Dodgson)

‘When I travel, I try to expand my visual language. I never want to get to the point where I’ve exhausted a subject. I want to keep seeing, to keep learning. I don’t want to be redundant, as in typical travel photography, but to take the ingredients and make something new out of them,’ shared the photographer.

(Image credit: Colin Dodgson)

Further inspiration varies between compositions of paintings from The Dutch Golden Age, to vast landscapes and everyday objects. This can be seen throughout his imagery from potatoes grown at 4200 metres above sea level, to stones, plastic bottles, and market stall set ups.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Colin Dodgson)

Through film photography Dodgson captures the fleeting nature of the environment he is in, which marks another great contributor to Belmond’s book series which invites contemporary photographers to showcase destinations through their own unique lens.

(Image credit: Colin Dodgson)

Photo London is at Somerset House from 15-18 May 2025 photolondon.org

Belmond.com