A London community festival celebrates the spirit of local creatives
Kindred Studios unites talent from art, music and fashion in a weekend-long event
A collective of multidisciplinary artists is putting the spotlight on local talent at a London community festival, with Kindred Studios, a collective of 50 artists, celebrating London’s position as a cultural hub.
‘The theme of this event is ‘You won’t believe your eyes’. It’s inspired by something which I always hear whenever someone visits Kindred Studios for the first time. They can’t believe that this beautiful creative community is thriving, hidden in plain sight,’ says founder and CEO Angelique Schmitt. ‘The theme also relates to ways of seeing. Artists reframe perspectives through their work and let you see the world differently. We’re inviting the public to look again at what’s around them with new eyes. More broadly, we want the public to reconnect artists to art through engagement. Galleries are amazing institutions but they can also create a real disconnect by elevating artworks beyond their human proportions. Many people won’t ever experience them. Most students who come to us for mentorship and work experience have never been to a gallery.’
Local creatives including Louis Theroux, Radio 4 interviewer Sean Keaveny and artist Abbas Zahedi will lead a programme of workshops, talks and shows which runs alongside an eclectic curation of artists’ work. ‘There are three essential characteristics that we look for in all of our artists,’ adds Schmitt. ‘Commitment to practice: we like our artists to be workaholics and present in their studios. Talent: this is a difficult one because it’s so subjective, although frequently comes bundled with commitment. In terms of the artwork, we make sure that we stay neutral from a personal aesthetic preferences point of view and look for particular sensitivities and depths that sit outside of the norm. Openness is a critical mindset for artists, it helps question and push the boundaries. It’s also an essential quality which helps us build community here at Kindred Studios. Artists are encouraged to come out of their studios and take part in activities which we organise.’
Ultimately, Schmitt is keen to draw attention to the lack of provisions available for creatives in the capital. ‘We have 2,700 artists on our list of applicants, huge talent that needs the support that we can offer, young people in colleges that need the mentorship that we provide and yet despite the demand and the visible value that our project brings to an area, achieving permanence for our project in London has definitely been the biggest challenge. Finding a building we can afford in London is hard but as artists, working with challenges is second nature.’
The exhibition at Kindred Studios, Shepherd's Bush, London, takes place May 19th - 21st
kindredstudios.co.uk (opens in new tab)
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
