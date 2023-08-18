New supercars came out to play at Monterey Car Week 2023

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As seen at Monterey Car Week 2023 this August, the annual event doesn't just include the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Presenting the ultra-high-end of California’s car culture, there are shows, reunions, motorsports, rallies, drives, sales, auctions and, of course, parties. It’s also become a prime spot for the premium brands to unveil new products, which bask in the reflected glory of well-cared-for classics to catch the eye of moneyed enthusiasts and collectors.

Here are five new supercars that made their debut during this high point of the automotive calendar.

Monterey Car Week 2023 supercar highlights

BAC Mono

BAC Mono (Image credit: BAC)

Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) revealed the latest version of the Mono, a single-seater supercar that is a close competitor for the most race car-like road machine on the market. The very first Mono debuted in 2011, and since then the Liverpool-based company has constantly refined the car, boosting the power and shedding mass through intensive research into new materials.

The Mono R, first shown in 2019, was a track-focused iteration, and this new model blends the original and the R together to create the best of both worlds. The Mono weighs just 570kg, barely a fifth more than the tiny Citroen Ami. The suspension and steering are adjustable to suit the driver’s taste,

BAC Mono, price tbc, BAC-Mono.com

Automobili Pininfarina B95

Automobili Pininfarina B95 (Image credit: Automobili Pininfarina)

Automobili Pininfarina is on a roll. Not content with delivering increasing numbers of its Battista hypercar, the Italian brand also recently unveiled the extravagant Pura Vision ‘Luxury Utility Vehicle’ concept. Now the company has released its second production model, the B95.

Automobili Pininfarina B95 interior (Image credit: Automobili Pininfarina)

Continuing its EV-only journey, the B95 is billed as the world's first electric ‘Hyper Barchetta’. It’s also strictly limited to just ten units, each of which will enjoy ‘unlimited’ personalisation options. With a massive 120kWh battery at its core, the open-topped two-seater is a concept car made real.

Automobili Pininfarina B95 Barchetta, from €4.4m, B95.Automobili-Pininfarina.com

Fisker Ronin

Fisker Ronin (Image credit: Fisker)

With the Fisker Ocean starting delivery soon, Henrik Fisker’s company is looking to diversify its offering. As well as the Ocean SUV, the company also recently unveiled two more EVs, the PEAR city car and Alaska pick-up truck. The latter is being promoted as the ‘world’s most sustainable pick-up truck’ and will be made in the USA, starting from around $45,400. That price point is decidedly different to the other new car in the Fisker portfolio.

Fisker Ronin (Image credit: Fisker)

This is the Ronin, a grand tourer set to be made in an edition of 999 cars. What’ll set this ambitious machine apart from its peers is the range – around 600 miles is promised – and the fact that the five-seater is also a convertible, complete with a sophisticated folding hard-top system. The company hopes to have it on sale by 2025.

Fisker Ronin, from $385,000, FiskerInc.com

Zenvo Aurora

Zenvo Aurora Tur (Image credit: Zenvo)

Danish supercar builder Zenvo keeps a low-profile for a builder of such extravagant cars. The company’s newest model is the Aurora, an out-and-out hypercar that will be made available in two variants, Agil (‘Agile’) and Tur (‘Touring’). Fifty examples of each will be built, with a V12 engine spliced with an electric motor to generate the extraordinary power output demanded in this rarefied and unbelievably competitive sector. The Aurora’s ability to travel 21 miles on electric power alone is somewhat offset by the 280mph top speed of the stripped down, low-weight Agil model.

Zenvo Aurora Agil (Image credit: Zenvo)

Aerodynamics and components are inspired by F1, with a fashionable through-body approach to channelling air. The Tur model is less outlandish than the Agil’s extreme collection of forms, with more creature comforts on hand. Hand-built at the company’s facility in Præstø, about 60 miles south of Copenhagen, Zenvo hopes to start deliveries in 2025.

Zenvo Aurora Agil and Tur, price tbc, ZenvoAutomotive.com

Aston Martin DB12 Volante

Aston Martin DB12 Volante (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin has taken the top off the new DB12 to create this impressive Volante convertible. The company has worked hard to engineer in the requisite stiffness and strengthening, ensuring that the V8-powered droptop can match the impressive performance of its coupe sibling. The folding fabric roof can be operated at speeds of up to 31mph and takes just 14 seconds to open.

Aston Martin DB12 Volante (Image credit: Aston Martin)

You can also pop the top using the remote keyfob, while the lack of a roof lays bare the DB12’s impressive new HMI system, dashboard layout and highly crafted surfaces. This Aston Martin will be a big car in the Californian market, which makes its debut at Monterey all the more significant.

Aston Martin DB12 Volante, price tbc, AstonMartin.com