Peruse the new BMW Group Archive to explore the evolution of BMW design over the decades

BMW has launched a new heritage website, an online product list that chronicles no less than 424 cars released by the brand since its inception in 1928 through to 2008. Designed to supplement the general BMW Group Archive, this visual catalogue of BMW design charts both the company’s evolution and the changing form of the passenger car.

With a back catalogue that goes back to the 3/15 hp model, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG’s first car (a re-badged Austin 7 built under license by Fahrzeugfabrik Eisenach from 1927, a company subsequently acquired by BMW the following year) to the E46 series of the BMW 3-Series at the turn of the century, there’s something here for every fan of the marque.

The new archive site contains over 400 BMW models (Image credit: BMW)

The site’s current cut-off point only includes one SUV (or SAV, in BMW parlance, for Sports Activity Vehicle), the 1999 BMW X5. Given that the contemporary BMW line-up includes no less than 24 variants of the modern X Series line-up, it’s a snapshot of a different time in car design.

We present a selection of our favourites below.

1955 BMW Isetta 300 Standard

1955 BMW Isetta 300 Standard (Image credit: BMW)

The Isetta 300 is one of the enduring classics of the microcar era, an evergreen design that inspired the modern day Microlino, amongst other things. Originally designed in Italy, the two-seater was built under license by BMW, powered by a tiny motorcycle engine.

1964 BMW LS Coupé

1964 BMW LS Coupé (Image credit: BMW)

This compact two-door coupé was a sportier offering for the 700 series. Enlarged and updated from late 1964, it proved a popular small car in 1960s Germany.

1976 BMW 630CS (E24)

1976 BMW 630CS (E24) (Image credit: BMW)

A final throw of the dice for non-fuel injected engines in BMW’s flagship 6-Series, we admire the crisp lines of this 1976 630CS. Shaped by then Chief Designer Paul Bracq, the 6-Series lives on today as the 8-Series, although it’s the form of this 70s original that still remains influential.

1978 BMW M1 (E26)

1978 BMW M1 (E26) (Image credit: BMW)

BMW’s only mid-engine production car, the M1 started life as a joint venture between BMW and Lamborghini, with design input from Giorgetto Giugiaro. Just 399 examples of the M1 were made, including a BMW art car by Andy Warhol.

1979 BMW 732i (E23)

1979 BMW 732i (E23) (Image credit: BMW)

Stately and exclusive, the 7-Series was BMW’s answer to the Mercedes S-Class, introduced in 1977. New for 1979, the 732i model featured cutting-edge engine electronics from Bosch.

1988 BMW Z1 (E30)

1988 BMW Z1 (E30) (Image credit: BMW)

The first BMW ‘Z’ car was this limited-edition roadster, a striking design overseen by Harm Lagaay. The doors retracted into the front sills, while the compact proportions and fine handling gave BMW’s sports car ambitions a boost.

1992 BMW 850CSi

1992 BMW 850CSi (Image credit: BMW)

The flagship of the 1990s-era 8-Series coupé, the V12-engined 850CSi was built in very limited numbers. Hugely luxurious and exceptionally complex, the original 8-Series is currently undergoing a reassessment as a modern classic.

The new archive is available at BMWGroup-Classic.com