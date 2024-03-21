BMW Vision Neue Klasse X reveals the shape of tomorrow’s electric SUV
New concept the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X previews the next-generation ‘X’ models
BMW continues its current run of conceptual vehicles with this, the new Vision Neue Klasse X, a taster of what to expect from the company’s next-generation electric SUVs. Following on from last year’s BMW Vision Neue Klasse, the X is brawnier and bolder, and offers a well-resolved preview of how the X5 replacement will look when it is launched in 2025.
BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept
Unlike its saloon equivalent, which elongated the signature BMW kidney grilles to become the entire front-end treatment of the car, the X retains these vertical elements, albeit toned down a bit from their expression in current models like the BMW iX and BMW i7. The surfacing is also smoother, with more sophisticated transitions between different forms, such as the prominent inverted wheelarches.
Inside, there’s more asymmetry than ever before, with an offset central screen paired with a ribbon of graphical information running along the base of the windscreen, a featured called BMW Panoramic Vision. A large glazed roof and relatively deep side windows for the sector create an airy spacious interior.
There’s also what BMW is calling the ‘Personal Sound Experience’, operated from the newly introduced ‘HYPERSONX’ steering wheel. Whether this relates to motion sound generated by the car, internal ambient soundscapes, or the presentation of other media isn’t exactly clear just yet. In addition, production versions of the X series will include the latest version of BMW’s 3D Head-Up Display.
This and other digital components of the car will be handled by BMW’s new ‘super brains’, new computing cores that dramatically increase the amount of processing power available. These will also handle elements like driving dynamics and automated driving. Range is increased with new braking systems and tyre designs, while the shift to an 800-volt charging system should allow 300km of range to be added in ten minutes.
In addition to all that, BMW has announced that new EVs will include bidirectional charging, and therefore operate as a mobile power plant when you’re out and about or supplement your home electricity supply (Vehicle to Home) and feedback power into the grid (Vehicle to Grid).
BMW Vision Neue Klasse X, concept only, BMW.com
