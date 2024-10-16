BMW’s limited-edition Skytop roadster draws on the past. Could it also predict the future?

BMW is venturing into the world of bespoke limited editions with the reveal of the new Skytop convertible, a production version of the BMW Concept Skytop exhibited at this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. It’s a classically elegant targa-topped two-seater, and just 50 examples are now being built for collectors. As is always the way, this coterie of collectors is well-known to the brand, and as a result, all 50 cars are already spoken for.

BMW Skytop (Image credit: BMW)

So what can you expect to see on the well-manicured lawns of future concours events? The Skytop was overseen by Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group Design, who drew parallels with another recent limited-run car, the BMW 3.0 CSL built in homage to the 1970s-era BMW 3.0 CSL ‘Batmobile’. The Skytop is more of a grand tourer and this time the points of reference are two scarce but no less desirable models from its roadster portfolio, the 1956 BMW 507 and 1998 BMW Z8 (which was itself a throwback to the 1950s car).

In terms of style, silhouette and simplicity, the Skytop is a world away from many of the Bavarian car builder’s current fare, especially its monumental, busy-surfaced SUVs like the iX, XM and X7. BMW’s design department has recently undergone a bit of a shake up, with former Polestar supremo Maximilian Missoni taking over this particularly troublesome spot in the market, the upper mid-size and luxury-class models.

Missoni is something of a minimalist, and although his appointment came many months, perhaps years, after the Skytop design was signed off, it’s a sign that future BMWs might be toning it down a little.

In many respects, the Skytop is rather traditional. There are no batteries here, not even a hybrid system; this is a pure ICE vehicle, with BMW’s powerful 4.4-litre V8 generating 625 hp the old-fashioned way. It’s paired with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system.

Inside and out, the main focus is on craftsmanship and elegance, with everything pared back to maximise the lines and forms of the ‘Floating Sundown Silver’ paint. The door handles, for example, take the shape of winglets that peek up from the door shoulders, while integrated lighting embedded in the BMW kidney grille defines the shark-nosed shape familiar to BMW enthusiasts for decades.

The soft-top roof is leather trimmed, as is the rollover bar that gives the car its Targa-topped profile. The car is converted into its open form by removing two roof sections and stowing them in the luggage area. Other accessories and features are taken from BMW’s upper end models, including the BMW Live Cockpit Professional set-up with its head-up display.

Whether the Skytop’s style will find its way into future (mass) production BMWs is as yet unknown. For decades now, BMW has presented itself as a design monolith, an aesthetic juggernaut that often innovates rather than excites. With a new era underway, perhaps the Skytop is a spearhead for a softer, more elegant future design direction.

BMW Skytop, sold out, BMWGroup.com, @BMWGroup