MG4 EV brings elegant electrification to a much wider audience
The striking new MG4 EV is helping the Chinese-owned brand garner a new audience and a new image
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Last time we got behind the wheel of an MG, we took the opportunity to summarise the convoluted history of this once mighty British sports car brand. In short, MG was founded in 1930, before eventually being messily processed through the British Leyland mill and ending up as a badge attached to lacklustre 1980s-era ‘performance’ cars.
For many, the sale of the MG name to China in 2007 represented all that was rotten about the state of British industry, unable to leverage a hugely well-known brand name into a product people wanted to buy. For a time, it seemed like China’s SAIC could do no better, as the familiar MG octagon found its way onto a series of nondescript but affordable family cars.
But as we pointed out before, China was ahead of the game when it came to electrification, and a badge like MG’s was deemed a perfect fit for a new generation of modestly sized but well-equipped EVs. The company’s range is electrifying fast, beginning with the MG ZS and followed up by the MG5 SW, still one of the only electric estate cars you can buy.
MG4 EV
This, however, is the MG4. Designed in SAIC Motor Technical Centre in London, it is a game-changer for the brand, and perhaps for EVs in general. For a start, it’s the most coherent design to wear the badge since the 1970s, with an especially handsome profile. Although the front end has veiled overtones of current Lamborghini design, it’s distinct and different, setting it apart from similarly priced rivals.
Balancing the right blend of battery weight and range is one of the primary considerations of any EV maker, and the MG4 gets it just about right, with the Long Range model getting a 64kWh battery that gives it an official range of 281 miles. For such a modest-sized car, this is quite impressive, and while the ‘Long Range’ doesn’t quite live up to its name, it’s more than enough to allay anxiety for the majority of journeys.
The interior is well equipped, although obviously built to a price, with some eccentric design options on the touchscreen and a few frustrating display quirks. On the plus side, there’s a wireless charging pad for your phone on the top-of-the-range Trophy models, as well as a 360-degree parking camera. Truly, tech that was once the preserve of the executive is now available to the masses.
On the move, it’s no sports car, but the MG4 soaks up the weight of the battery over bumps and the steering is responsive and direct. Five different driving modes run the gamut from ‘eco’ through to ‘sport’, and the thin design of the battery means there’s a bit more space than rivals can offer.
Other clever touches include the ability to support future battery swap systems, should they ever take root, and a front grille that closes up at speed to maximise the aerodynamics. The MG4 (which is called the MG Mulan in China) does so much more for this fabled badge than its predecessors.
As the cultural memory of the original fades away with age, the modern-era’s MG finally has a chance to be much more than mere badge engineering. The company will soon launch a long-awaited sports car, the Cyberster (shades of noughties-era tech thrillers). The latter could well be the very first all-electric two-seat convertible to make it to market, even if it is substantially bigger (and probably pricier) than the cars that made the brand’s name. Then MG will have come full circle, after a long journey through brand misdirection, major shifts in economic and industrial power bases, and technological change.
MG4 EV Trophy Long Range, £31,495, MG.co.uk (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Design Holding CEO Daniel Lalonde on the group’s mission to innovate and inspire
On the eve of Salone del Mobile 2023, we speak to Daniel Lalonde, CEO of Design Holding, on how the design group plans to innovate and inspire through the best design collaborations, while keeping close and accessible to customers and design communities worldwide
By Maria Cristina Didero • Published
-
These gravity-defying Hermès sandals are made for ‘raving in the desert’
First seen at the Hermès S/S 2023 womenswear show in Paris, the sculptural ‘Gaia’ sandal is designed to feel like the wearer is floating on air
By Jack Moss • Published
-
BD Barcelona unveils a new era for the company at Milan Design Week
The next generation at BD Barcelona, a brand renowned for its avant-garde portfolio, look set to shepherd it down a similarly bold path
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
The Lexus RZ majors on refinement and fresh thinking, inside and out
The new Lexus RZ is a strong contender for the title of best luxury electric crossover
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Candy-coloured BMW i Vision Dee is a compact concept swathed in an E Ink skin
BMW i goes full colour with its bold new concept car, combining E Ink exterior paint with minimal trim and a direct connection to the digital world
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Aehra is Italy’s first all-electric luxury car brand. We preview its forthcoming SUV
Aehra’s proposed electric SUV is brimming with cutting-edge technology. The Italian company hopes to shake up the high-end EV market in 2025
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Everrati announces a transformed, all-electric Range Rover Classic and Land Rover Defender
British company Everrati now transforms the iconic Range Rover Classic and Land Rover Defender into high-end, go-anywhere electric vehicles
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Cupra Born: new arrival is one of the best compact EVs on the market
The new Cupra Born embodies characterful design and the spirited zip of electric driving
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Two new electric off-roaders – Munro Mk1 and Fering Pioneer – embody the spirit of adventure in sharp-edged, minimal suits
The Munro Mk1 and Fering Pioneer are designed to go anywhere, electrically. We check out the next generation of utility vehicles
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Kia Niro EV combines quiet competence with engaging modern design
The Kia Niro EV sets a new standard for compact electric cars, with sophisticated design, impressive range and plenty of equipment
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Revived cult classic all-electric Moke makes it to the States
An all-new electric version of the original Mini Moke harks back to its roots with a limited-edition Californian model
By Jonathan Bell • Published