The J.Laverack Aston Martin .1R bicycle is a pedal-powered, two-wheeled hypercar

This meticulously finished machine is the result of a collaboration between Aston Martin and titanium bicycle specialist J.Laverack. The J.Laverack Aston Martin .1R is a handcrafted road bicycle that is tailored to each owner like a bespoke suit. Aston Martin will be offering up their online configurator for customers to explore all the available options on a bicycle that blends high-tech materials with handcrafts.

J.Laverack Aston Martin .1R bicycle

J.Laverack specialises in creating bikes from titanium. Based in Rutland, the company was founded in 2015 by Oliver Laverack and David Clow and consists of made-to-measure bicycles designed for a variety of applications, including road bikes, gravel bikes, urban bikes and mountain bikes.

The J.Laverack Aston Martin .1R combines 3D-printed titanium lugs and sculpted carbon-fibre tubes, resulting in a design that appears ‘visually boltless’ but which is also ultra strong and light. Carbon-fibre finishes can be left bare or painted to the customer’s specification (matching bicycles to existing cars is expected to be a popular choice).

‘Working in collaboration with Aston Martin we have not only taken our titanium bicycles to new heights but have also unlocked true innovation within the cycling industry,’ says Oliver Laverack. ‘We have created a bicycle with unparalleled levels of craftsmanship and performance engineering.’ As a result, everything is seamless, concealed and smooth, with no exposed cables or hoses.

Aston Martin draws parallels between the bicycle design and manufacturing process and its top-end range of hypercars. Owners will undertake their fitting at Aston Martin’s headquarters in Gaydon, UK, as well as undertake a guided specification process with Aston Martin’s design team. The finished bikes will all be numbered, with a special travel and display case supplied with each .1R, along with a handmade wooden tool case.

Small but pointed details are present throughout, like the use of the Aston Martin Valkyrie’s ultra-thin titanium badge, and a miniature replica of the hypercar’s wheel design on the titanium piston caps of the bike brakes.

A full range of gearing options can be fitted according to personal preference, and all componentry is selected from the leading manufacturers in the field of racing and road bikes. The .1R is finished off with a specially commissioned saddle from the esteemed British manufacturer Brooks, trimmed in the owner’s choice of leather or Alcantara, as are the handlebar grips.

Aston Martin points out that its founders, Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, first met at London’s Bath Road Club, one of the world’s oldest cycling clubs. The J.Laverack Aston Martin .1R Bicycle is therefore heir to a longstanding tradition of collaboration and engineering excellence.

