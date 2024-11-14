Expandable Trailers delivers instant luxury accommodation on wheels

Expandable Trailers sits in the grey area between a high-end travel trailer or motorhome and a tiny home. Pitched primarily at the entertainment and sports industries, the Dutch company builds rigs that can be deployed for months on end, then packed up and shipped on to the next job.

The company’s Red Dot award-winning Expandable Mansion is the latest iteration of its platform, a portable living space that does an excellent impression of permanence, with 60 sq m of flexible accommodation and high-end finishes and fixtures.

We spoke to Expandable Trailers’ Damian Kropiewnicki about the project and its applications.

Expandable Mansion: what’s the big idea?

Wallpaper*: Who is the target market for the Expandable Mansion?

Damian Kropiewnicki: The primary target market for the Expandable Mansion consists of individuals and professionals frequently on the move, especially in high-profile industries like film and motorsports. This includes actors, Formula 1 teams, and other motorsport crew members – anyone who desires more than the transient experience of a hotel room.

For these clients, having a consistent, personal space that feels like home is invaluable. The Expandable Mansion caters to those who seek comfort, privacy, and the sense of ‘home away from home’, offering a tailored, luxurious environment that travels with them.

W*: What sort of interior finishes and approach do you envisage?

DK: The Expandable Mansion is meticulously finished to a high standard, ensuring it feels like a true residence rather than a temporary accommodation. Interiors come fully equipped, including with integrated appliances like a TV, dishwasher, washing machine, and dryer. The design emphasises spaciousness and luxury, with features such as master bedrooms, high-spec bathrooms, and substantial water tanks of up to 2,000-plus litres for extended comfort and autonomy.

Our approach prioritises delivering the feeling of a complete home, paired with Expandable’s hallmark of being ready to hit the road in just 20 minutes. Additionally, each Mansion is customisable to reflect the individual preferences and needs of our clients, making each unit a uniquely personal retreat.

W*: What sort of plot size and legal permissions are required to install the Mansion in Europe?

DK: Unlike standard campers or similar solutions, the Expandable Mansion is engineered for those who place high value on both the aesthetic and functional qualities of their personal space. Technically classified as a lorry trailer, it adheres to regulations applicable to this category across Europe. This simplifies installation, as the Mansion does not require additional permissions beyond those needed for a conventional trailer, offering a seamless set-up experience for our clients.

W*: How much does it weigh, and what is required to tow it?

DK: The Expandable Mansion weighs approximately 18 tonnes and requires a standard HGV (heavy goods vehicle) licence for towing. This ensures it is manageable for any driver licensed to operate large vehicles, adding to the Mansion’s accessibility and ease of transport.

W*: What are the key features that make it stand out from the competition, such as RVs or travel trailers?

DK: The Expandable Mansion distinguishes itself through its premium finishes, innovative design, and the substantial weight that speaks to its robust construction. Unlike a typical RV or travel trailer, it offers a true luxury experience that rivals a permanent home. Key features include ground-level access for easy entry, a full array of high-quality appliances, and a setup that can be achieved in 20 minutes by a single person. This level of convenience and sophistication, paired with durable build quality, sets the Expandable Mansion apart in the mobile living market.

W*: What are the key dimensions and technical specifications?

DK: The Expandable Mansion is substantial in scale, with a length that varies between 13.8m and 14.7m. When retracted, it’s 2.55m wide, but 4.83m when all the elements are fully extended. Empty, it weighs some 18 tonnes. These dimensions, combined with our unique and patented Touchdown technology, allow the Mansion to lower fully to ground level, providing easy access without sacrificing internal space.

This cutting-edge design, which includes retractable wheels, enhances both the usability and aesthetic appeal of the Mansion, making it an ideal choice for clients who expect the best in luxury and convenience on the road.

Indeed, many of our clients choose the Expandable products with a strong focus on luxury and design. Our Expandable Mansion, in particular, is tailored for high-end applications. It’s been embraced by some well-known figures in both the racing and film industries, adding to its appeal in luxury markets.

Expandable-Trailers.com, @ExpandableNL