The Milanese Motor Show? How Milan Design Week got friendly with four wheels
The motor industry’s takeover of Milan Design Week continues apace. We’ve trawled the halls to assemble our own auto show – the motoring reveals of the week
Milan Design Week’s automotive content took another step forwards in 2025. Over the last few years, the world of furniture has been thoroughly infiltrated by mobility brands to the extent that the annual design-world showcase serves as a focal point not just for car-industry collaborations but for product launches as well. In addition to the evergreen presence of Lexus, we’ve rounded up the auto-brand activations and events that made a splash at Milan Design Week 2025.
Fiat Grande Panda Kartell
It’s hardly unexpected to find such a core Italian brand as Fiat being represented at Milan Design Week, and this one-off collaboration with Kartell is even more attuned to the creative vibe of the event. The Fiat Grande Panda Kartell graced the furniture maker’s stand, resplendent in red coachwork surrounded by an environment shaped by the long-term Kartell collaborator Ferruccio Laviani. The Grande Panda is a ready-made style icon and a worthy successor to Fiat’s extended family of small and smallish city cars, and the collaboration with Kartell amped up the urban style.
Kartell has worked with Fiat for decades – the company designed a ski rack for the original Fiat 500 back in the 1950s – and has continued to the present day. Laviani has lavishly splashed around various shades of red, contrasting them with black detailing to make the visual elements of the Grande Panda really stand out. Inside there’s a subtle hue of Tasmania Blue with bespoke fabric and trim throughout, with prominent Kartell monograms paired up with the Fiat logo. Polymers are derived from renewable sources, while the upholstery is made from offcuts from Kartell’s ‘Foliage’ armchair. Look closely and you’ll see a Kartell lamp on the instrument cluster.
Opposites United: Eclipse of Perceptions by Kia
Kia was relatively low key for its third appearance in the city – presumably focusing on the Seoul Mobility Show, which ran concurrently. Its installation at the Museo della Permanente, Opposites United: Eclipse of Perceptions featured work by the artists Philippe Parreno and AA Murakami. The four pieces were about setting up an atmosphere and feeling, without explicitly invoking the form of a car.
Among these, The Cave by A.A. Murakami, an artistic collective set up by Azusa Murakami and Alexander Groves, was a kinetic automaton bathed in red light, designed to take viewers out of their comfort zones and question the endurance of human creativity. A final installation, Transcend Journey, explored the evolution of mobility.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Maserati Giorgetti Edition
Another iconic Italian brand using Milan to leverage its collaborative credentials was Maserati. Working with furniture company Giorgetti, the luxury sports car maker not only showed a one-off Fuoriserie Grecale, but a new interiors collection. Fuoriserie, Maserati’s custom department, worked alongside Giorgetti to create a car that represents a ‘dialogue between two Italian excellences’, according to Giorgetti’s creative director Giancarlo Bosio.
The Giorgetti Maserati Edition collection of furniture is infused with classical mythology, taking Maserati’s Trident emblem as a jumping off point, as well as the brand’s long-standing naming strategy that uses legendary winds. It includes the ‘Nereide’ modular sofa, ‘Seidon’ sofa and sculptural ‘Lorelei’ armchair and sofa, along with the ‘Ploto’ coffee table and several other pieces.
For the one-off Grecale Folgore – the full-electric variant of Maserati’s mid-sized SUV – the company created a special ‘Gleaming Dusk’ bodycolour, with denim-coloured leather interior and copper-coloured details. Collection and car were shown at the Milanese Giorgetti Spiga showroom and at the Maserati Milan showroom respectively.
Maserati.com, @Maserati, GiorgettiMeda.com, @GiorgettiOfficial
smart #5 Brabus World Premiere
The freshly minted revival of Smart turned to Milan to host the world premiere of its new smart #5 Brabus. The German tuning company has been let loose on Smart cars before, including pocket rocket versions of the original Smart Fortwo, but this is the first Brabus-infused Smart car of the modern era. The Smart #5 is the brand’s largest model yet, and unsurprisingly that’s resulted in the most powerful model to date. Styling tweaks inside and out give the mid-size #5 a more purposeful, performance-focused stance without losing any of the signature Smart playfulness.
UK.smart.com, Brabus.com, @Brabus
Futurespective: Connected Worlds by Range Rover and Nuova
Futurespective: Connected Worlds by Range Rover and Nuova
Range Rover and Nuova moved between the modern iteration of the car and its 70s origins
Range Rover at Milan Design Week
Range Rover and Nuova moved between the modern iteration of the car and its 70s origins
Range Rover also made its Milan Design Week debut, with an installation at Palazzo Belgioioso dubbed Futurespective: Connected Worlds, designed in collaboration with California-based design studio Nuova. Representing the design-led connectivity between old and new, Nuova’s installation at the 18th-century Palazzo Belgioioso transported the visitor between two eras, 1970 and 2025, with an emphasis on how luxury has changed and also, in some ways, stayed the same.
Futurespective: Connected Worlds by Range Rover and Nuova
A playful journey into a stylish 70s past courtesy of Range Rover and Nuova
Part post-Rivals Cotswolds chic, part minor Italian Royalty hunting attire, all wrapped up in a neo-Martin Parr aesthetic, this was Range Rover leaning hard into its retro heritage. It was something seen elsewhere in the city at the debut of Vinile’s ‘remastered’ Range Rover Classic, but Range Rover and Nuova definitely played it with tongues firmly in their cheeks, whilst at the same time acknowledging what Jaguar Land Rover’s Gerry McGovern describes as the car’s ‘profound cultural influence’. ‘It’s a 55-year ongoing story, with design at its heart,’ he adds.
RangeRover.com, @RangeRover, @NuovaGroup, TimeTravel1971.com
Škoda Elroq vRS
Škoda Elroq vRS
The new high-performance EV from Škoda, the Elroq vRS
Škoda Elroq vRS
The interior of the new high-performance EV from Škoda, the Elroq vRS
Škoda Elroq vRS
The new high-performance EV from Škoda, the Elroq vRS
A straightforward reveal from Škoda, the new Elroq vRS made its public debut at Milan Design Week. The company’s first all-electric model, the addition of a vRS model marks the first application of Škoda Auto’s sporting side to an EV. The Elroq is a quietly confident mid-size SUV and the uprated variant promises not only more power but a greater emphasis on driver feedback and exclusive interior and exterior design and trim details.
Cupra Design House
Cupra made one of the most significant investments in Milan Design Week with the introduction of its new Cupra Design House. Already hellbent on becoming an ‘emotional electric car maker’, the creation of the Design House is a four-pillared strategy that takes the company’s design focus beyond mobility. Run by chief operating officer Cécilia Taïeb and chief design officer Jorge Diez, Cupra Design House will act as a jumping-off point for cross-disciplinary collaborations, as well as steer the creation of accessories.
Cupra Design House
Harper Collective x Cupra luggage collection
Cupra Design House
Multifunctional Vest by Mam
Cupra Design House
Detail of the Multifunctional Vest by Mam
Cupra Design House
3D printer sneaker by Zellerfeld x Cupra
Cupra Design House
3D printer sneaker by Zellerfeld x Cupra
Cupra Design House
Second skin garment by Adaptative Knitting
Cupra Design House
Adaptative Knitting process
Cupra Design House
Cupra Lounge Chair
Cupra describes the company’s relationship with the wider design industry as a ‘red thread’ that runs through everything it does. The debut presentation saw four prototypes unveiled, including concept clothing designs that use Adaptative Knitting technology to create shape-shifting ‘second skin’ garments that will ultimately inspire the upcoming Cupra Active Wear Collection. There was also a collaboration with Zellerfeld on fully 3D-printed sneakers, a multifunctional vest created with Mam and luggage designed in collaboration with Harper Collective.
Cupra Sensorial Capsule
Cupra Sensorial Capsule
Cupra Sensorial Capsule
Cupra Sensorial Capsule
Cupra Sensorial Capsule
The Cupra Sensorial Capsule explored the future of Cupra interior design
The more immersive and experimental side of Cupra Design House, Cupra Beyond, was demonstrated by a conceptual design for a lounge chair and a sensorial ‘Cupra Capsule’, which takes elements of the company’s interior design, including lightweight structure, muscled forms and an emphasis on light and sound. Going forward, the Cupra Design House will continue to be represented by four key pillars: the Cupra Collection, Cupra Collabs, Cupra Beyond and Cupra Accessories.
CupraOfficial.co.uk, @Cupra_Official
Audi House of Progress
Audi wasn’t the only company treating Milan Design Week as a replacement for the many lost auto shows. Following on from last year’s reveal of the Audi Q6 e-tron, the German behemoth once again took a substantial slice of Milanese real estate to showcase a new vehicle. This time it was the turn of the new Audi A6 Avant, shown alongside the Audi S6 Avant e-tron at the ‘Audi House of Progress’, a substantial pavilion designed by Studio Drift and built in the courtyard of the Portrait Milano hotel.
It was actually Audi’s 12th appearance in Milan, although these days the company is focusing much more on real product rather than futuristic speculation. The A6 Avant is a case in point, an elegant evolution of the marque’s mainstay large estate that features advanced OLED lighting front and rear.
Zeekr: The Art of Connection
As part of the Haus of Automotive installation by Konzepthaus, Geely-owned Chinese brand Zeekr showcased vehicles and events as part of its debut installation in Milan, The Art of Connection. Alongside an immersive installation by Steven Mark Kübler and some forward-thinking student portfolios, the company also showcased its Zeekr Mix, currently a China-only luxury minivan that’s designed to maximise interior space and flexibility.
Lotus Emeya and Esprit
Lotus Esprit
Lotus exhibited the 50-year-old Esprit on Via Tortona
Lotus Esprit
Lotus exhibited the 50-year-old Esprit on Via Tortona
Also part of the Haus of Automotive (and another Geely subsidiary) was Lotus, who arguably won ‘best in show’ for its display of an immaculate white Lotus Esprit in a giant vitrine of Via Tortona. Inside, the sports car company showcased an upgraded version of its all-electric Emeya, now available in a number of different trim and performance specifications. Lotus also used the event to showcase its ‘DNA’ brand building blocks, Digital, Natural and Analogue.
Phiaro and Lean Mobility
Local specialist manufacturer Phiaro, which focuses on building exquisite one-off concept cars for many major auto companies, brought along the RideRoid Lean3, a tiny tilting two-seater developed by Japanese-Taiwanese company Lean Mobility. This ultra-urban machine seems perfectly suited for a city like Milan and garnered a lot of interest. The three-wheeler is set to enter production later this year.
LeanMobility.net, PhiaroInc.com
Flying Flea x Mattia Biagi
Flying Flea, the new EV brand from iconic motorbike manufacturer Royal Enfield, made its Milanese debut with an exotic collaboration with LA-based artist Mattia Biagi. The result is ‘Motototem’, a customised FF.C6 with entirely reimagined neo-organic components. Biagi has focused on key elements of the design – the frame, girder forks, headlight, handlebars, battery case – and re-shaped these using materials like travertine marble, bronze, stone and leather.
Rear light detail
Biagi has re-shaped key parts of Flying Flea's FF.C6 electric motorbike
Travertine marble replaces the battery pack
The entire bike has been reconfigured by the artist
Front forks are formed from sculpted clay
Details of the travertine
The front headlight is now an insectoid form
The end result is truly exotic, appropriately insectoid in places but also bearing the spirit of David Cronenberg and H.R. Giger. From the bronze handlebar grips imprinted with the artist’s fingerprints to the hand-moulded clay fork guards and the marble battery case, everything about Motototem transcends the original machine’s impressive technology to create something truly distinctive.
FlyingFlea.RoyalEnfield.com, @FlyingFlea, MattiaBiagi.com, @MattiaBiagi1
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Modena Automobili transforms the 1990s-era Maserati Shamal into a cutting-edge restomod
The MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal gives Marcello Gandini’s iconic 1990s design a fresh lease of life, with uprated engineering, electronics and style
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Maserati unveils the Fuoriserie By Hiroshi Fujiwara MC20 Cielo model
Hiroshi Fujiwara, the so-called Godfather of Streetwear, lends his talents to Maserati’s in-house bespoke division, creating a stylish take on the company’s open-topped supercar
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Audi launches AUDI, a China-only sub-brand, with a handsome new EV concept
The AUDI E previews a new range of China-specific electric vehicles from the German carmaker’s new local sub-brand
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Kingsley Re-Engineered brings the Range Rover Classic into the modern era with the new KSR
A sophisticated retromod transforms the iconic original Range Rover into a thoroughly stylish and modern luxury SUV
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
We take Audi’s new Q6 e-tron quattro around and across the fjords of Norway
The new Audi Q6 e-tron quattro is a pure EV that marks a new design direction for the German brand, setting new tech standards along the way. Transportation Editor, Jonathan Bell, takes it for a drive
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The new Maserati Grecale Folgore electrifies the model's exceptional qualities
Performance, practicality and elegance come together in Maserati's first all-electric SUV, the new Grecale Folgore
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Giorgio Armani takes Fiat’s 500e to another level of urban chic
Compact and chic, the high-spec Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani celebrates the company’s 125th year and the designer’s 90th birthday
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Get beach-ready with this delightful take on the new Fiat Topolino
The new Fiat Topolino Spiaggina is Castagna Milano’s modern update of an iconic Italian beach accessory, the Fiat 500 Jolly
By Jonathan Bell Published