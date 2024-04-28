A deep dive into the new Audi Q6 e-tron, revealed at Milan Design Week 2024
The Audi Q6 e-tron is the brand's latest all-electric car, a stylish powerhouse launched at Audi’s House of Progress in Milan
Audi’s Q6 e-tron, its latest all-electric car, seeks to set a new standard for electric vehicles. Designed with cutting-edge digital technology, enhanced performance, and fast charging, this sporty SUV redefines the German automotive manufacturer’s iconic slogan ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’. Boasting impressive efficiency, an electric range that touches up to 381 miles, and a top speed of 130mph, the Q6 e-tron quattro is a stylish powerhouse. ‘Our goal was to create something easily recognisable, highly functional, and incredibly welcoming,’ states Audi’s managing Creative Designer Mattijs van Tuijl.
Launched during Milan Design Week 2024 at the Audi House of Progress, the Q6 e-tron is the automotive company’s first car on its Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform. Developed in partnership with Porsche, PPE provides a new chapter in Audi’s expansion of sustainable electric vehicles. For this SUV, up to 158 miles can be recharged in just ten minutes at a high-power charging station.
Designed from the inside out, this dynamic vehicle carefully combines innovation with sleek aesthetics. ‘One of the key elements here is human centricity. We put the user at the centre of everything we do,’ states van Tuijl.
The interior feels both light and spacious, providing ample space for five passengers plus luggage. Due to not having a transmission tunnel, Audi has been able to provide additional legroom for customers. 'We wanted to create an interior that makes you feel so comfortable that you want to stay in the car, even after arriving at your destination.’
Inside, beautifully soft upholstery sensitively meets glossy high-end technology. ‘We have created a welcoming car that has a seamless interior,’ van Tuijl notes. The interior boasts what Audi calls its ‘Digital Stage’. On the driver’s side, a freestanding curved touch multi-media interface can be found alongside an optional augmented reality head-up display.
This elegant 14.5-inch panoramic screen is complemented by a smaller 10.9-inch display that is cleverly incorporated into the dashboard on the passenger side. Featuring an active privacy mode using shutter technology, passengers can watch a film or assist with navigation without distracting the driver. ‘We want you to feel at ease but also focused when driving the Q6 e-tron,’ explains van Tuijl. ‘As a driver, you feel connected to the Q6 e-tron. Everything is easily within reach.’
Controls on a black panel have been smartly integrated into the door handle, allowing drivers to adjust the mirrors, seats, doors, and light settings. Meanwhile, the centre console holds two cupholders, charging ports, and a phone-charging tray. For the interior, Audi has employed sustainable materials that include elastic melange, which is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester, and ‘econyl’, a material made from old carpets, industrial waste, and disused fishing nets. ‘The Q6 has a material-driven design. From the first sketches of this car, we were looking at the materials,’ states van Tuijl.
Boasting Audi’s second-generation OLED lights, the Q6 e-tron takes road safety up a notch. ‘We want customers to feel safe, in control, and relaxed,' says van Tuijl. As well as actively scanning for oncoming cars and dimming the lights selectively around them, the driver can select a range of impressive digital light signatures to give the car a unique and distinctive look.
The Q6 e-tron is Audi’s boldest and most refined all-electric SUV to date (we explored the Audi e-tron series' history last year). This car carefully combines technical innovation with luxuriously slick design. Having delivered nearly 120,000 electric vehicles last year, Audi continues to charge ahead with its range-wide electrification rollout. ‘We are not here to make a new product without a purpose. There must be a driving force behind everything we create,’ van Tuijl concludes. ‘In times when so much is possible it is important to know what you are trying to achieve.’
Audi Q6 e-tron, from £69,700, Audi.co.uk
Shawn Adams is an architect, writer, and lecturer who currently teaches at Central St Martins, UAL and the Architectural Association. Shawn trained as an architect at The Royal College of Art, Architectural Association and University of Portsmouth. He is also the co-founder of the socially-minded design practice Power Out of Restriction. In 2023, POoR won the London Design Festival’s Emerging Design Medal. Shawn writes for numerous international magazines about global architecture and design and aims to platform the voices of those living across the Caribbean, Asia, and Africa.
