Audi RS6 Avant GT is an estate car that thinks it belongs on the track
With the Audi RS6 Avant GT limited-edition supercar, Audi Sport has gone all-out to create the ultimate hyper-estate
This spectacular machine is perhaps the most raucous and extreme production estate car ever made. The new Audi RS6 Avant GT is a limited-edition run of 660 cars (of which 60 are destined for the UK market), marking the end of production of this generation of old-school, V8-powered ultra-rapid luggage hauling.
To date, Audi’s RS series have always represented the pinnacle of each particular model, tuned and enhanced by Audi Sport GmbH to maximise their performance and dramatic effect. We’ve greatly enjoyed various flavours of RS over the years – the RS3, RS4, RS5, and RS7 (although were very wrong about that V8 engine) – even if with the onward march of time, they feel increasingly at odds with the prevailing mood.
The company’s sporting division has thrown everything at this run-out model, with aggressive styling tweaks, carbon fibre bodywork, uprated engine and a striking livery. Inspiration came from Audi’s own RS6 GTO concept, as well as the Audi 90 IMSA GTO, a particularly successful 1980s track car pitched at a lairy American race series.
Audi RS6 Avant GT: pure petrol-burning attitude
In many respects, the RS6 Avant GT is a fine example of having your cake and eating it, given that Audi is deep into the process of electrifying its product range. There’s nothing vaguely sustainable about the Avant GT, save for the fact that astute purchasers will ensure it lasts forever as an appreciating asset.
Other than that, the Avant GT is pure, petrol-burning attitude. A new aero package includes serious ducts, scoops and a red-painted rear spoiler, while massive white 22-inch wheels fill the wheel arches. Inside, there’s a moody black-and-red colour scheme, deep bucket seats, and space for five people and copious luggage.
The optional red, black, white and grey livery references Audi Sport’s core colours, with three exterior finishes available, Arkona White, Nardo Grey, and Mythos Black Metallic. All of this exuberance was previewed by the RS 6 GTO from 2020, which began life as a student apprentice project in collaboration with Audi Design. That project only resulted in a single show car, but now Audi has taken it through to its logical conclusion.
Enthusiastic buyers might insist on exploring the raw potential of the Avant GT’s acceleration rather than its appreciation. With a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine at its heart, the car can hit 124mph in 10.5 seconds, en route to a top speed of 190mph. It might not be the fastest estate car ever made, but it’s certainly one of the most striking.
Audi RS6 Avant GT, from £176,975, Audi.co.uk
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
