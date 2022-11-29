Artist Andrés Reisinger creates an immersive installation for Audi at Design Miami 2022

Over the past 18 months, Audi has released three separate concept cars under the umbrella of ‘Sphere’, the Skysphere, Urbansphere and Grandsphere, all purporting to look at how next-generation technology and forms will shape the brand going forwards.

Audi's three 'Sphere' concept cars, from left to right: Urbansphere, Grandsphere and Skysphere (Image credit: Audi)

Now, as part of Design Miami 2022, Audi is bringing the Sphere ethos to life via its first-ever digital artwork. Working with artist Andrés Reisinger, Sphere is a large-format digital video created to simulate the course of a single day, with looped scenes that show light shifting from morning to sunset and night.

Artist Andrés Reisinger (Image credit: Audi)

Argentina-born, Reisinger is now based in Barcelona. The artist’s work is in collections around the world, and he has forged a path in the burgeoning hinterland between digital and physical space (see his NFT residential project, Winter House). His aesthetic is a perfect match for Audi’s future-facing approach, which stems from the radical reorganisation of automotive space brought about by electrification and, in the future, autonomous driving.

Sphere, by Andrés Reisinger (Image credit: Audi)

Reisinger’s piece encapsulates the paradigm shift at the heart of the trio of Sphere concepts, as Audi shifts from providing automobiles to more experiential spaces that conjure up any number of moods or scenarios.

Sphere, by Andrés Reisinger (Image credit: Audi)

In the future, Audi suggests that its cars will become more akin to mobile architecture, spaces that can be experienced in a number of different ways. To symbolise this, Reisinger has created a hybrid space that is structurally and materially ambiguous, ‘liberated from conventional notions’, just like the interior of the Grandsphere concept car.

Sphere, by Andrés Reisinger (Image credit: Audi)

‘Together with Andrés Reisinger, we will explore a sphere beyond a physical installation, digitally re-interpreting interior design,’ says Henrik Wenders, Audi’s head of brand. The artwork itself is designed to be experienced and reflected upon, as the spaces transition and change through time, inspired by ‘the idea of moving while concurrently being able to observe the surroundings and landscape thanks to automated driving’.

Sphere, by Andrés Reisinger (Image credit: Audi)

‘The artwork speaks for itself, it is a celebration of life,’ Reisinger says. ‘It's about honouring the small, ordinary moments that make up life. It broadens the perspective, increases the imagination, and looks at things from a different [angle]. It's a wonderful connection to the Audi Grandsphere concept that envisions how we will live in the future, how we will travel and have meaningful experiences as we move through cities, landscapes and the world.’

The artwork will be on display at the Miami Beach Convention Center for the duration of the fair.

Reisinger.Studio (opens in new tab), Audi.com (opens in new tab)