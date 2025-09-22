When Maurice Wilks cobbled together the first prototype Land Rover in 1948, with bodywork made from aluminium left over from wartime aircraft production, Jeep running gear and a Rover gearbox, he was aiming for the ultimate utility vehicle. The target market was the British farmer, someone who had genuine need of a go-anywhere, do-anything machine that was easy to maintain and supremely practical.

The Admiral, a Land Rover Series III by Kent Heritage Works (Image credit: Kent Heritage Works)

What would Wilks have made of the current rash of Land-Rover restomods? Apart from the Porsche 911, no other car has been the subject of so many modernist do-overs, from electrified to elevated, stripped back, tuned up and generally given the kind of options list and specification that would have had straitened post-war Britain reeling in shock.

The Admiral includes new interior lighting and dashboard technology (Image credit: Kent Heritage Works)

Now there’s another name to add to the list. The Admiral is a one-off short wheelbase Series III from 1976, overhauled by Kent Heritage Works of Tunbridge Wells to mark the start of their new 1 of 1 collection. Over the next few years, KHW will present several more truly bespoke builds based on classics from the extensive Land Rover portfolio.

Original dials are paired with a touch screen (Image credit: Kent Heritage Works)

It’s taken two years to recommission the car, complete with Admiralty Blue paint (originally used for the Royal Navy’s VIP cars in the 1960s) and a full diamond-stitched leather interior. According to Cliff Smith, founder of Kent Heritage Works, The Admiral includes an all-new engine and automatic gearbox, along with improved brakes, suspension and steering. The original handbrake has also been replaced by a contemporary electronic one.

The seats are upholstered in quilted hand-stitched leather (Image credit: Kent Heritage Works)

‘We have worked with our in-house team and some of the UK’s best artisan companies in the historic engineering and Land Rover industry,’ Smith says, citing engine suppliers V8 Developments. The new powerplant is a tuned Rover 3.5L V8, staying true to the two company’s shared heritage but adding a whole lot more power and torque.

Interior updates also include new lighting and a touch-screen entertainment system, designed in-house to accommodate Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as decidedly non-Series III items like heated seats and windscreen. Audio comes from a custom 320W system by French manufacturer Focal and there’s even a fridge (lifted from a contemporary Range Rover Sport).

A fridge adds a touch of contemporary practicality (Image credit: Kent Heritage Works)

In addition to the hand-stitched leather and hand-crafted body panels, The Admiral also uses over forty 3D printed carbon fibre parts, all of which were designed and printed in house.

Next up, the company will reveal two new takes on the original Range Rover, 'Dreadnought' and 'Viscount', which offer even more scope for customisation.

The Admiral, a Land Rover Series III by Kent Heritage Works (Image credit: Kent Heritage Works)

The Admiral, £180,000 + VAT, more information at KentHeritageWorks.uk, @KentHeritageWorks