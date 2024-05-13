SFMOMA’s new exhibition explores the design, craft and art of noise

We live in a digital world yet have an ongoing analogue obsession. SFMOMA’s new show, Art of Noise, continues the cultural conversations stirred up by recent books like Audio Erotica and Analogue: A Field Guide, as well as the much heralded return of mediums like vinyl and the compact cassette.

Art of Noise installation view, SFMOMA (Image credit: SFMOMA)

Art of Noise brings the legendary relationship between design and music to life, from the art of the poster to the form of our devices. With contributions from Yuri Suzuki, Devon Turnbull and Teenage Engineering, the show also includes a huge swathe of artworks – mostly drawn from SFMOMA’s own extensive collection – covering album art and posters.

Devon Turnbull, The HiFi Pursuit Listening Room Dream No.2, 2024 (Image credit: SFMOMA)

Bringing the exhibition to life are four audio installations designed to immerse visitors in sound and vision. Devon Turnbull has shaped an audio sculpture that will be used by a range of musicians throughout the exhibition. The HiFi Pursuit Listening Room Dream No.2 follows on from last year’s installation at the Lisson Gallery in London, swapping out London’s music scene with contributions from the rich audio culture of the Bay Area.

Other installations include a fully functional arrangement Teenage Engineering’s award-winning choir speakers, Yuri Suzuki’s specially commissioned Arborhythm, and a chance to see pioneering audio designs by Dieter Rams, Achille Castiglioni, Ron Arad and Matali Crasset, alongside many familiar and forgotten items of music tech. There's also the impressive DJ deck created by Teenage Engineering in collaboration with the late Virgil Abloh.

choir, by Teenage Engineering (Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

The poster collection focuses on the psychedelic styles of the 1960s and ‘70s, alongside post-punk graphics and examples of mid-century modern graphic design. Curated by Joseph Beck, SFMOMA’s associate curator of architecture and design, and Divya Saraf, curatorial assistant in architecture and design, the exhibition will include a number of musical events throughout its run.

Milton Glaser, Dylan Poster, 1967 (Image credit: © Milton Glaser, permission of the estate of Milton Glaser; photo: Tenari Tuatagaloa)

Art of Noise at SFMOMA, runs until August 18, 2024, SFMOMA.org, @SFMOMA

Our picks from SFMOMA's 'Art of Noise'

teenage engineering, Virgil Abloh DJ deck, 2019 (Image credit: © teenage engineering; photo: Pelle Bergström, Skarp Agent)

Verner Panton, 3300 Stereo, 1963 (Image credit: SFMOMA / Don Ross)

Ron Arad, Concrete Stereo, 1983 (Image credit: Ron Arad Associates)

Devon Turnbull, HiFi Pursuit Listening Room Dream No. 1, 2022 (Image credit: teenage engineering, Virgil Abloh DJ deck, 2019)

Dieter Rams and Hans Gugelot, Braun SK-4, 1956 (Image credit: SFMOMA / Katherine Du Tiel)

Mario Bellini, Pop Automatic Record Player, 1968 (Image credit: SFMOMA / Katherine Du Tiel)

Achille and Piergiacomo Castiglioni, RR126 Stereo System, manufactured by Brionvega, 1965 (Image credit: SFMOMA / Don Ross)