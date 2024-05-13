SFMOMA’s new exhibition explores the design, craft and art of noise
'Art of Noise' digs into San Francisco MOMA’s visual archives and collections to bring together audio objects and installations from around the world
We live in a digital world yet have an ongoing analogue obsession. SFMOMA’s new show, Art of Noise, continues the cultural conversations stirred up by recent books like Audio Erotica and Analogue: A Field Guide, as well as the much heralded return of mediums like vinyl and the compact cassette.
Art of Noise brings the legendary relationship between design and music to life, from the art of the poster to the form of our devices. With contributions from Yuri Suzuki, Devon Turnbull and Teenage Engineering, the show also includes a huge swathe of artworks – mostly drawn from SFMOMA’s own extensive collection – covering album art and posters.
Bringing the exhibition to life are four audio installations designed to immerse visitors in sound and vision. Devon Turnbull has shaped an audio sculpture that will be used by a range of musicians throughout the exhibition. The HiFi Pursuit Listening Room Dream No.2 follows on from last year’s installation at the Lisson Gallery in London, swapping out London’s music scene with contributions from the rich audio culture of the Bay Area.
Other installations include a fully functional arrangement Teenage Engineering’s award-winning choir speakers, Yuri Suzuki’s specially commissioned Arborhythm, and a chance to see pioneering audio designs by Dieter Rams, Achille Castiglioni, Ron Arad and Matali Crasset, alongside many familiar and forgotten items of music tech. There's also the impressive DJ deck created by Teenage Engineering in collaboration with the late Virgil Abloh.
The poster collection focuses on the psychedelic styles of the 1960s and ‘70s, alongside post-punk graphics and examples of mid-century modern graphic design. Curated by Joseph Beck, SFMOMA’s associate curator of architecture and design, and Divya Saraf, curatorial assistant in architecture and design, the exhibition will include a number of musical events throughout its run.
Art of Noise at SFMOMA, runs until August 18, 2024, SFMOMA.org, @SFMOMA
Our picks from SFMOMA's 'Art of Noise'
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
